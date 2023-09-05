Men's Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India's path set in Pool B with Egypt, Switzerland, and Jamaica

India, the current Asian champions in hockey, come to know their opponents for the forthcoming FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup, all set to be played in Muscat, Oman from January 24 to 31, 2024. The draw positioned India in Pool B alongside Egypt, Switzerland, and Jamaica. This maiden contest will feature 16 national teams split into four groups of four teams each.

India assured their place in the World Cup after a thriving victory at the first Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup, where they turned out victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan in a compelling final. The match ended 4-4 and was eventually ended in India's favor with a 2-0 shootout.

Mandeep Mor, who headed the Indian contingent during the Asia Cup, voiced the team's perseverance and concentration for the impending competition.

Indian team not to take any rival 'lightly' ahead of Hockey5s World Cup

Mor highlighted that India would not undervalue any of their competitors and that they have abundant time to prepare. The team intends to work on improving certain areas and will meticulously examine their rivals, analyzing match footage to earn insights into their plans.

“We will not take any teams lightly," stated Mor. "We have a good time to prepare for the tournament and we will look to improve in certain areas. We will also study our opponents thoroughly and see their match footage to get an understanding of what we can expect.”

In Pool A, the Netherlands will vie with Pakistan, Poland, and Nigeria. Pool C has Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Kenya, while the host nation, Oman, will squad off against Malaysia, the United States, and Fiji in Pool D.

Mandeep Mor recognised the potency of the partaking teams in the Hockey5s World Cup, highlighting that everyone will enter with the aim of becoming the first-ever World Champions. India's approach will be to focus on their game and stick to their game plans to attain positive results.

Reflecting on their performance in the Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup, Mor stated that the contest had greatly increased the team's confidence. They believe they have achieved beneficial insights into their potencies and areas that need improvement. With this enhanced confidence and momentum, the Indian team is confined to aim for a podium finish at the maiden FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

“The tournament has helped us grow our confidence in heaps and bounds," said Mor. "We feel we have learned a lot about our strengths and the areas where we can improve upon. We will hope to continue our momentum and hope to get a podium finish at the inaugural FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024."