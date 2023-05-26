"My focus is on scoring for the team" - Indian hockey sensation S Karthi aiming to make big contributions at FIH Pro League

The FIH Pro League will see India take on Belgium and Great Britain twice, starting May 26. After a star-studded Indian contingent was named to tour London for the tournament, fans' expectations will be particularly high as India face two formidable teams.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Indian forward S Karthi divulged what he was focusing on ahead of the tournament. On the matter of what the team has been focusing on, Karthi revealed that they want to convert the chances into goals.

"My focus is on scoring for the team," said Karthi. "Initially, I did not get a chance and when I received one, I performed well so it feels good to be a part of the team now. We are training to play different structures too. We are focusing on the basics like the finishing aspect in goal scoring."

Karthi's journey is quite an inspiring one, having faced plenty of challenges early in his life. His financial struggles along with his non-selection were a matter of concern. But, he never gave up and ensured that he made the side with the support of his seniors.

"My family background is poor but yet, they supported me well. Every chance I get, I've decided that I want to prove myself. My brother helped me financially. I got a chance for Asia Cup and proved myself. The seniors motivate me."

The 21-year-old also spoke about how he improves coordination with other players on the field. He stated that eye contact was essential between the players as it serves as the signal for the players to pass the ball.

"We do it via practice (improve coordination with other players). During practice matches too, we improve this aspect specifically. Eye contact between other forwards and defenders is our signal to them."

"Winning the bronze medal in Asia Cup" - S Karthi divulges favourite moments in his hockey career

S Karthi has had an illustrious career and revealed that winning the Bronze medal in the Asia Cup along with his recent goal against Australia were two of his favourite moments.

"My favorite moment has been winning the Bronze medal in the Asia Cup and recently when I scored a goal against Australia."

India faces a stiff challenge as they take on heavyweights Belgium and Great Britain. However, they have a plan in place and Karthi spoke about how the team needs to adjust quickly to switch between strategies for the two oppositions.

"Our team needs to adjust quickly. We will have to adjust and play differently (against Belgium and Great Britain). We will have to structure our team differently and we will be looking to have discussions about it."

Karthi concluded by showing gratitude to the fans, who have supported the side whenever they have taken the field and spoke about how having that support boosts their confidence.

"We have a lot of support from the audience in the past. Whenever we play, there is a lot of support and it boosts our confidence," Karthi concluded.

India will play Belgium and Great Britain twice in London as part of the FIH Pro League. It will be interesting to see how skipper Harmnapreet Singh leads the side as they look to get some crucial wins under their belt.

