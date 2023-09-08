"My role at the Asian Games will be different" - Forward Gurjant Singh speaks ahead of the prestigious tournament

Having successfully acquired a place in the 18-member delegation set to feature at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, Gurjant Singh, a well-known forward for the Indian men's hockey team wants to make an impact with his outstanding talents and experience.

At 28 years of age, Gurjant has etched a fabulous journey in the arena of hockey. His beginning in the sport came through his cousin's brother, who lived in Batala, a town roughly 40 kilometres from Gurjant's hometown of Amritsar, Punjab. Under the custody of the Chandigarh Hockey Academy, he sharpened his skills, ultimately evolving as an essential part of India's forward line.

Despite missing out on the last edition of the Asian Games due to an injury, Gurjant Singh is keen to make his debut at this esteemed event. Reflecting on this setback, he shared:

"I missed the last edition of the Asian Games due to an injury, I had to follow the team from home, which was pretty difficult for me. But, I am honored and excited to have gotten the chance this time to represent my nation at the prestigious event.

"I have worked hard on my skills over the past few months and I am looking forward to giving my absolute best to help the team reach the goal."

Gurjant's journey has been studded with significant achievements, including India's bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a third-place finish at the FIH Pro League 2022/23, a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, and the recent win at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Talking about his role at the upcoming Asian Games, Gurjant Singh said:

"It has been a wonderful journey so far. I have always got the support from my teammates and I am grateful for that. I have been part of the team for quite some time now, and I have grown and learned a lot as a player in the past couple of years.

"My role at the Asian Games will be different; it will be about taking that ownership, and the focus will be on executing my finishing skills to the T."

Gurjant Singh and Co. set to compete with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan at Asian Games

India finds itself in a formidable group alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan in Pool A. Their journey at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will begin with a game against Uzbekistan on September 24.

Gurjant Singh, with 91 international matches under his belt, highlighted the importance of sustaining focus and enforcing their game plan. Recognizing the competitive essence of the contest, Gurjant Singh added that although they won versus some of the teams at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, they can't take that for granted.

He said:

"We know what is at stake; all the teams will be aiming for nothing short of winning the Gold. It will certainly be tough, but we are up for the challenge, and will give our everything to win the Gold and ultimately qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics."