"My time to live this dream is here" - Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Bichu Devi on cloud nine after getting named in Asian Games 2023 squad

Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam has expressed joy at being named in the squad for the 2023 Asian Games.

An emerging goalkeeper in the women's category, Bichu Devi has tasted success since her formative days. At the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she made her breakthrough with eye-catching displays and helped her side clinch the silver medal.

She was also a part of the Indian team that finished fourth in the 2021 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

She was then named ‘Goalkeeper of the Tournament’ in the 4 Nations Junior Women Invitational Tournament in Dublin and was also part of the team that won the inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain in 2022.

Bichu Devi, however, had other ideas in mind when she envisaged making a career in sports. Her father's persuasive abilities, however, saw her pick up the hockey stick at a young age.

"Hailing from Manipur, it was natural for me to opt for football. I loved playing the sport. But it was my father who suggested that I should try my hands at hockey as it was not making it into the football team. He told me that if I don’t like hockey, it will be okay and I can always come back for football," she recalled. (via Hockey India)

After being named in the squad that's heading to Hangzhou for the Asian Games, Bichu Devi expressed delight at getting the opportunity to present her country at the prestigious tournament.

"It feels amazing that I will be representing India at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. All those years of struggle and sacrifice have finally paid off. It is every player's dream to represent the country at the highest level, and I am grateful that my time to live this dream is here," she stated.

"Our aim is only on the Gold Medal" - Bichu Devi heads to Asian Games 2023 with high expectations

Asian Games counts as an Olympic qualification event. This means the winner of the hockey tournament in Hangzhou will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. And Bichu Devi Kharibam has her eyes set on the gold medal heading into the multi-sport event.

"The preparations have been going well. We are motivating each other every day and pushing our limits to the maximum during our training. There is a feeling of excitement too because, for some of us, this is going to be our first appearance at the Asian Games," she said.

"Our aim is only on the Gold Medal. We know what is at stake here and we will not be taking any team lightly," she added.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will get their 2023 Asian Games campaign underway with a clash against Singapore on September 27.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team for Asian Games 2023

Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete