National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 Points Table: Updated standings after May 3

Hockey Maharashtra are currently standing at the top of the points table after a 2-1 victory over Hockey Bengal at the National Women's Hockey League 2024-25 on Friday, May 3.

Aishwarya Dubey netted the opening goal in the 29th minute, countered by Jamuna Ekka of Bengal with an equalizer in the 33rd minute. However, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu secured Maharashtra's victory with a goal in the 54th minute, elevating her team to the top position.

Following closely with a Goal Difference of six, Hockey Jharkhand are the second undefeated team with three wins. They defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-0 in their previous game to claim the second spot. Roshni Aind was the sole goal-scorer for Jharkhand.

Both Hockey Association Of Odisha and Hockey Haryana have won two out of three games. They are ranked third and fourth in the points table with seven and six points, respectively.

Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 2-1 in their last match. Dipi Monika Toppo and Ekka Pratibha scored a goal each for Odisha while Devi Laishram Ritu was the lone ranger for Manipur.

Haryana defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-1, with Neelam and Pinki scoring one goal each. Vanlalrinhlui scored the solitary goal for Mizoram.

Madhya Pradesh suffered their first loss in the previous encounter against Jharkhand. They are now placed in the fifth spot with five points, including one Shootout win.

Bengal, Mizoram, and Manipur occupy the remaining spots. They are yet to claim their first victory in three games so far. All of them were beaten in their respective games on Friday.

As the league progresses, the battle for the top spots intensifies, promising thrilling encounters and fierce competition on the field.

National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025: Day 3 Results (Friday, May 3)

Here are the results for Day 3 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025:

Match 9: Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-1.

Match 10: Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Bengal 2-1.

Match 11: Manipur Hockey lost to Hockey Association of Odisha 1-2.

Match 12: Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-0