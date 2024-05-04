National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 Points Table: Updated standings after May 4

After the conclusion of the fourth match on Saturday, Hockey Jharkhand moved from the second to the first spot. After tying the game 1-1, they lost to the Hockey Association of Odisha in shootouts (4-3). Ekka Sonali netted the first goal, while Roshni Aind scored the equalizer for Jharkhand.

Hockey Haryana moved from fourth to second place after securing a 4-3 win over Hockey Bengal. They've won three of their four matches, accumulating nine points. Bengal initially led 2-0 within the first 19 minutes. However, Neelam's initial goal for Haryana, followed by goals from Nandni, Khasa Shashi, and Pinki, propelled their side to success.

Hockey Maharashtra slipped to the third position from the top following a 1-2 loss against Hockey Madhya Pradesh. After conceding the first goal from Aanchal Sahu in the 45th minute, Ashwini Kolekar scored the equalizer for Maharashtra but MP's Swati secured the winning goal for her team in the 54th minute.

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh occupy the fourth and fifth spots with nine and eight points, respectively. Both teams have won three out of their four games, including one Shootout win each.

Hockey Mizoram climbed from seventh to sixth place after securing their first-ever victory against Manipur Hockey. Lalpeksangi netted the opening goal for Mizoram, but Manipur's Devi Laishram Ritu equalized in the 29th minute.

However, Meikam Surviya Devi converted a penalty corner in the 40th minute, quickly countered by Lalpeksangi in the same minute. B. Lalrinpuii sealed the win for Mizoram with the final goal from a penalty corner, securing a 3-2 victory for her team.

Bengal and Manipur occupy the bottom spots in the table, each having suffered four consecutive defeats. Both teams have negative goal differences of -5 and -14, respectively.

Now, let's review the summary of the results from the four matches held on Day 4 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25.

National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025: Day 4 Results (Saturday, May 4)

Here are the results for Day 4 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025:

Match 13: Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 4-3.

Match 14: Hockey Maharashtra lost to Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1.

Match 15: Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Manipur 3-2.

Match 16: Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Association of Odisha 1-1 (4-3 SO).