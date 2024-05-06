National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 Points Table: Updated standings after May 6

The Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1 on Monday, May 6. Dipi Monika Toppo scored the opening goal for Odisha which was followed by a counter-attack goal from Maharashtra’s Kumari Sunita in the 51st minute. However, Karuna Minz netted the third goal in the 55th minute to seal the game for Odisha.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Manipur 6-2 in the previous game on Monday. Bhumiksha Sahu scored the first goal in the 19th minute followed by two consecutive penalty-corner goals from Sanskriti Sarwan in the 22nd and 29th minute. Kumre Soniya, Ritanya Sahu and Aanchal Sahu also scored a goal each for MP while Sallu Pukhrambam netted two goals for Manipur.

Hockey Bengal secured a 1-0 win over Hockey Mizoram. Kumari Shivani was the lone ranger of Bengal, who scored the solitary goal in the first period.

Hockey Haryana tied with Hockey Jharkhand 1 - 1. However, they led the Shootouts 4-1 to secure their overall fourth, the first SO win.

After the completion of four matches, Odisha dominate at the top of the points table with three wins, one Shootout win, and a loss. Following closely are Haryana, who retained their second spot after their previous win over Jharkhand.

Jharkhand descended from the top to the third position with three wins and two SO losses. Madhya Pradesh moved from fifth to the fourth spot after a convincing victory over Manipur.

Maharashtra are currently ranked fifth in the points table with nine points to their name.

Bengal and Mizoram have won one out of their five games and hold the sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Manipur Hockey are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost all five of their games.

