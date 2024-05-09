National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 Points Table: Updated standings after May 9

Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the 25th match of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 by 3-2 in the shootouts after the game tied at 0-0.

The Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-0 in the following game. Ekka Pratibha scored the opening goal for Odisha in the 25th minute. Later, Karuna Minz scored the second goal in the third half to seal their fourth win.

Hockey Bengal hammered Hockey Manipur in the third game by 4-0. Maxima Toppo scored the initial goal in the 34th minute. A couple of minutes later, Horo Selestina scored a penalty corner followed by a Penalty Stroke from Sujata Kujur in the 42nd minute. Selestina scored the final goal to secure her side's third win in the league.

In the last game of the National Women’s Hockey League (Phase 1), Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra tied at 2-2 during the game time. Dungdung Sweety scored the opening goal for Jharkhand while Maharashtra’s Sanika Mane levelled the score in the 22nd minute.

Parwati Topno's goal in the 47th minute had kept Jharkhand in a commanding position. However, Monika Tirkey scored the equalizer in the Penalty Stroke at 56’ to tie the game. Later, Maharashtra defeated Jharkhand in the shootouts by 4 - 3.

Haryana finished at the top of the points table with four wins and two SO wins in seven matches. Following closely with 15 points each, Jharkhand and Odisha have four wins in seven matches. Jharkhand have three SO losses while Odisha have two, including one SO loss,

Having won three out of seven games each, Madhya Pradesh finished fourth with 12 points while Maharashtra finished fifth with 11 points.

Hockey Bengal and Mizoram occupied the sixth and seventh spots, respectively. Manipur lost all seven of their games and concluded at the bottom of the table.

National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025: Day 7 Results (Thursday, May 9)

Here are the results for Day 7 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025:

Match 25: Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 0-0 (3-2 SO).

Match 26: Hockey Mizoram lost to Hockey Association of Odisha 2-0.

Match 27: Hockey Bengal beat Hockey Manipur 6-2.

Match 28: Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Jharkhand 2 - 2 (4-3 SO).