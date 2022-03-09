Nine Indian women hockey players appointed to various positions by Indian Oil Corporation

Nine Indian women's hockey players have been employed by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as part of the organization's policy to promote sports, especially women's hockey.

The players are Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Sharmila Devi, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur, and Akshata Dhekale.

The players are from various states in India including Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, Odisha, and Maharashtra, and have participated in numerous international tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics and the Asian Champions Trophy, among others.

A media statement from the IOC confirming the development said:

"Nine players of the Indian team have become part of the Indian Oil family as Indian Oil inducted them onto its rolls under its new sports policy which promotes women's hockey."

IOC aims to develop women's hockey in India

The players were given their appointment letters by IOC Chairman S M Vaidya in the presence of functional directors of the company and FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra, who is also the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Vaidya said:

"We recognize how sports is the most effective vehicle of ushering in enduring social change. IOC's commitment to gender equality had to manifest in our sporting outreaches."

The release added that the recruitment of these nine players in the IOC fold is the first of many steps that the corporation is going to take for taking sports in India to the pinnacle of success.

IOC said it has taken up the mantle to support the women's game in the country which holds immense potential as witnessed by the entire world at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

