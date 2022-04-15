Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils official logo of 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has unveiled the official logo for the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup. The event took place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Thursday, April 14.

The 15th edition of the Men's World Cup will be held in two Indian cities - Rourkela and Bhubanswar. India's largest hockey stadium, with a seating capacity of nearly 20,000 is currently being constructed in Rourkela.

The quadrennial hockey even is scheduled to be held between January 13-29, 2023.

It will be Hockey India's second successive edition of hosting the World Cup, after conducting a successful event in 2018.

After unveiling the official logo, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said:

"It's an honour and delight for me to unveil the logo of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup for the second consecutive time."

He further added:

"We are thrilled that there will be two venues this time- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 2018 FIH Men’s World Cup gave us all memories that we still cherish to this day and the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will be even more exciting and unforgettable. Odisha looks forward to welcoming global hockey fans and top teams from across the world to participate in the prestigious tournament."

Among other important members present, there were Sports Minister of Odisha - Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council member Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha Unveiled logo of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela at #KalingaStadium . It is a rare honour for #Odisha to be hosting the Hockey World Cup consecutively. As the countdown begins, welcome the world to witness yet another fine spectacle of hockey. Unveiled logo of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela at #KalingaStadium. It is a rare honour for #Odisha to be hosting the Hockey World Cup consecutively. As the countdown begins, welcome the world to witness yet another fine spectacle of hockey. https://t.co/u2HYElbnGb

FIH and Hockey India President thanked Government of Odisha for extending continuous support towards the sport:

The President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, thanked Odisha government and CM Patnaik for their support in developing hockey in the country.

He said:

"On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend my sincerest thanks to the Government of Odisha, and in particular the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik, for the continuous support to the development of hockey."

He further added:

"The reveal of the logo is one of the important milestones on the road to the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, Bhubaneswar - Rourkela. A wonderful show awaits athletes and fans in January next year as the best teams of the world will be in action in the state-of-the-art Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the magnificent, brand-new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium – the country’s biggest hockey arena – in Rourkela."

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik:

"On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji for unveiling the logo of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela."

He further added:

"This marks an important step in Hockey India and Odisha State Government's proud journey to stage the prestigious event for the second consecutive time in the country. As always, we are grateful towards Odisha's continued support to Indian hockey. We look forward to hosting this prestigious event and it is certainly going to be an exciting one for the hockey fans around the globe."

