"Our plans are already in place" - Manpreet Singh hopes for proper execution at Hockey World Cup

Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh said he and his team have all their plans in place for the Hockey Men's World Cup. Singh added that the side is looking at a step-by-step execution of the plans at the event.

The Hockey Men's World Cup is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from January 13, 2023. World-class hockey stadiums are being built in the two host cities with a capacity of 20,000. This will be the fourth time the World Cup will be hosted in India.

Read: Hockey India appoints scientific advisors, analytical coach for Indian teams

Manpreet Singh said with enough time on their hands, the Indian hockey team would like to adopt a solid strategy for the World Cup. He said:

"The countdown is on for us. Our plans are already in place, and we have to approach the World Cup step-by-step. We've had a wonderful 2021 and we're looking to capitalize on it. We have a lot of important tournaments scheduled in 2022. We will take one tournament at a time and prepare ourselves fully to play the marquee event at home."

Manpreet Singh says the World Cup will be bigger and exciting

Hockey India and its official partner, the Odisha state government, are gearing up to host the quadrennial event. Manpreet Singh believes the event will be bigger and more exciting this time around.

"Playing in front of the crowd during the 2018 World Cup was one of the best experiences for us. The people from Odisha are very passionate about hockey and with two venues being utilized for the 2023 World Cup, I am sure it will be bigger and more exciting."

The 29-year-old added:

"The people of Odisha and the honorable Chief Minister have given so much to hockey, and we will always be thankful for their love and support."

Belgium won the 2018 edition of the World Cup, beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties. Australia beat England 8-1 to clinch third place in the competition.

The Indian hockey team, on the other hand, lost 1-2 to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. They will look to put together an improved run at the 2023 edition of the marquee event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Manpreet Singh eyes Paris Olympics qualification, stresses on importance of mental fitness

Edited by Anantaajith Ra