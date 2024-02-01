“Our team is still growing” - Sarpal Singh on Indian women's hockey team

Renowned coach Sarpal Singh recently discussed the future of Indian hockey at length. The 93-year-old pointed out where the country is thriving and what all needs to change in order to solidify India's name as a hockey superpower.

Singh, a former player himself, has represented his nation at many international tournaments, and was part of the Indian Railway team that clinched the gold at the National Hockey Championship in 1957, 1958, and 1959. After retiring as a player, Sarpal Singh went on to pursue coaching, and has been honored with the Dronacharya Award for his contributions to the sport.

Speaking to Sportstar about the rapidly evolving game, Singh was quick to praise the men's team for their performances, while highlighting that the women's side needed some tweaks to their performance.

“With the trends changing, our Indian team is adapting well. The Indian men’s team winning the Asian Games gold is a commendable example. Even Indian women’s hockey is improving to some extent but is yet to come on par with other countries in terms of physical fitness and techniques,” he said.

The veteran coach went on to add that while the Indian women's side is undoubtedly growing, they will need to get fitter and work on their technique if they are expected to perform at the highest levels.

“As opposed to the USA and Germany women’s teams who are reasonably good in physical fitness due to astroturf facility and coaching, our team is still growing,” he said.

“We need a balanced player who should be physically fit, have immaculate techniques, be very responsible with the ball and doesn’t miss the opportunity given, especially in penalty corners as it’s the source of victory these days,” he added.

Sarpal Singh’s suggestions for Indian hockey

Sarpal Singh also imparted a few gems of wisdom on what the current national head coaches can do to ensure that the Indian team is well-rounded for competitions.

The veteran suggested that a coach's top concern when choosing a player should be their physical fitness. Alongside this, Singh also emphasized that the chosen players should be adept at playing different variations, while making no easy mistakes.

“My simple and humble suggestion to the coaches is that when selecting a player, their physical fitness should be considered, in addition to how they play different variations. The coaches should ensure that no player makes basic mistakes in passing or penalty corner conversion, with physical fitness and recovery playing a vital role," he said.

The other thing Sarpal Singh is concerned about is introducing more astroturf fields across the country. According to him, this will prove essential in making further improvements to India's game.

“At present, the game requires a fast and complete player, a player who makes no mistakes. In the astroturf, even a slight mistake can prove to be very expensive. An all-rounded player who can play in any position, place or situation is important in today’s game,” he pointed out.

“While India has adapted and customized its side, it is the introduction to astroturf in every nook and corner of the country that will bring further improvement and difference to the game,” he concluded.