Pakistan Hockey dismisses entire coaching staff after humiliating defeat at Asian Champions Trophy

The Pakistan hockey team's whole coaching staff fronted a major cataclysm following their collapse to reach the semi-finals in the recently ended Asian Champions Trophy in India. News exhibit that the country's sports board-run council chose to discharge the coaching unit.

Shahnaz Sheikh has been designated as the new head coach, a move that has provoked debate due to his dual role. Sheikh is part of the Pakistan Sports Board-run committee that apparently issued 'Pink Slips' to Rehan Butt, Muhammad Saqlain, Haseem Khan, and Muhammad Ghafoor, all of whom were in Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy.

Sheikh had formerly functioned as a head coach and was slated to act as a counsellor for the Asian Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) experienced visa issues, stemming his punctual travel to Chennai with the team.

This crisis left Shahnaz discontented, feeling that the PHF had not done adequately to secure his visa promptly. Therefore, he missed voyaging with the team, which eventually secured the fifth place in the match, with India emerging as champions after conquering Pakistan 4-0 in a league match.

Upon the team's return, the panel, which included Shahnaz and other former Olympians Akhtar Rasool and Islahuddin Siddiqui, supported the Pakistan Sports Board's conclusion to dissolve the PHF.

The newly designated coaching unit, alongside Shahnaz Sheikh, contains Shakeel Abbasi, Amjad Ali, and Dilawar Hussain.

36 probable players announced by Pakistan Hockey, set to act under new coaching panel

In a similar story, the PHF national selection committee, guided by Olympian Kaleemullah, revealed a list of 36 probable players for the forthcoming Asian Games. These individuals will partake in a training camp starting at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad, set to initiate on Tuesday.

Here are 36 probable players announced by Pakistan Hockey:

Goalkeepers:

Ali Raza Abdullah Ishtiyaq Khan Akmal Hussain Abdullah Sheikh Waqar

Defenders:

Aqeel Ahmed Mohammad Sufyan Khan Mohammad Abdullah Arbaz Ahmad Mohammad Bilal Aslam

Midfielders:

Mohammad Nadeem Khan Arbaz Ayaz Mohammad Baqar Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob Usama Bashir Syed Shehbaz Haider Mohammad Imran Ahtisham Aslam

Forwards:

Abdul Qayyum Abdul Rehman Mohammad Shahzaib Khan Roman Arshad Liaquat Waqar Ali Mohammad Umar Bhat Mohammad Imad Abdul Hannan Shahid Mohammad Arsalan Abdul Wahab Zikriya Hayat Bisharat Ali Rana Waleed Hamza Fayaz