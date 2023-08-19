In a noteworthy stride towards maintaining transparency and objectivity, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken a strong step by suspending officials associated with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). This action is aimed at guaranteeing equitable and fair elections, aligning with the directions set forth by the nation's Prime Minister.

The recess order has been invoked with the preliminary purpose of leading a just and fair electoral cycle, especially following a thorough review of clubs nationwide. In a substantial step, the Prime Minister's headquarters recently issued a formal notification to the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), provoking them to refer the PHF matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Pakistan Sports Board was instructed to ensure the facilitation of a diaphanous and impartial electoral approach for the federation, quoting the Prime Minister's instructions.

Authorities indicate that in a series of successive meetings held on Tuesday, the PSB confronted incumbent PHF officials, presenting different options in an endeavor to foster fair elections. Despite giving a 24-hour request, no substantial progress was observed. Therefore, the PSB is determined to implement the recess of office-bearers within the hockey federation, a step intended to promote unbiased scrutiny during this transitional stage.

Complete evaluation of hockey club required by Pakistan Sports Board

A proper communication disseminated by the PSB on Wednesday had the subject 'The affairs of Pakistan Hockey Federation.' The letter expressed the views of the Prime Minister's office, stressing the expeditious requirement for complete evaluations of hockey clubs and the Electoral College.

The memorandum stressed that these assessments should be conducted under the watchful upkeep of the Pakistan Sports Board. Also, the letter highlighted the need for translucent and impartial elections within the PHF, clinging strictly to established rules and procedural courtesies.

"To foster an environment conducive to impartial elections, the current office-bearers (management) of the PHF are hereby suspended," the letter from Pakistan Sports Board stated.

It also explained that during this period of transition, the Selection Committee and the management of the Pakistan hockey team would persist in fulfilling their parts and obligations.