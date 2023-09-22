Harmanpreet Singh has conveyed his best wishes to all the Indian athletes after being chosen to be the joint flag-bearer for the Indian contingent at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Games will officially begin with a gala opening ceremony on September 23, although the competition in certain disciplines is already underway.

The men's hockey captain, who will lead the Indian contingent alongside boxer Lovlina Borgohain, thanked the IOA and Hockey India. He expressed his heartfelt pride at being chosen as the country's flag-bearer for the prestigious quadrennial extravaganza.

"I am so privileged that I have been chosen as the flag-bearer for the Indians. I would like to say thanks to the IOA and to Hockey India. It is a proud moment for me as well. I would like to wish all the very best to all the athletes with the hope that they will perform well and win medals for the country," he stated in a video released by Hockey India.

The Indians have sent their largest-ever Asian Games contingent to Hangzhou, consisting of a whopping 651 athletes who will compete in 41 disciplines.

The Indian Olympic Association had arrived at a decision to have joint flag bearers for the 19th edition of the Games on Wednesday, September 20.

Defender, drag-flicker, and captain - The ever-dependable Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh ended up as the leading goal scorer in the Hockey Pro League

Ice cool in defence, fiery with his drag flicks, and dependable as a captain, Harmanpreet Singh will be one of the players to watch for the Indian men's hockey at the Asian Games.

The robustly built drag-flicker, who announced himself on the world stage after becoming the highest goal scorer during the 2015 Asia Cup, has come a long way.

Armed with a reputation of being one of the best short corner specialists in the world, the 27-year-old is also the mainstay of the Indian defence.

The player from Amritsar has now become an inseparable part of the Indian lineup and was part of the squad that won a historic bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Harmanpreet Singh ended up as the third-highest goal scorer in Tokyo with a tally of six goals and was the leading scorer in the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

He had an incredible tally of 18 goals in the elite Pro League - six more than Belgium's Tom Boon who managed 12. Harmanpreet Singh had finished as the leading goalscorer in the 2022-23 edition of the Pro League as well, with a tally of 18 goals again.

However, his career suffered a major setback when he went through a run of bad form during the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. He was unable to score regularly against top teams and even missed crucial chances in the shootouts.

However, following the disastrous World Cup campaign, Harmanpreet got his form back and managed to get back to his prolific scoring ways. The Asian Games will give Harmanpreet another opportunity to show his class at the international level.