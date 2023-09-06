"Proud to wear Indian jersey" - Indian Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh elated to represent nation at Asian Games 2023

Sukhjeet Singh, the capable forward from Jalandhar, is on the brink of achieving a lifelong dream as he is equipped to represent India at the Asian Games 2023. For the 26-year-old hockey aficionado, this marks a significant occasion, his inaugural appearance on the grand stage of the Asian Games.

Bursting with pride, Sukhjeet voiced his opinions about this landmark, saying that it feels unreal that he will be representing India at the continental event. He stated:

"I feel proud that I will be donning India’s jersey at this prestigious event. Everyone in my family was elated to hear the news that I was part of the team. It was my father’s dream to see me playing at the highest level, and I am here now. It’s a feeling that I cannot express in words."

Under the masterful direction of Craig Fulton, the team has been concentrating on ironing out their flaws and bypassing past mistakes. Sukhjeet Singh also emphasised the friendship within the squad, especially the senior players who readily show guidance and help, promoting an atmosphere conducive to progress.

The Asian Games have the key to direct qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024, and India's drive will begin on 24 September 2023 against Uzbekistan. Sukhjeet stays determined in his aim, saying:

"Our aim is only on the Gold Medal. We know what is at stake here and we will not be taking anything for granted. There are some strong teams, and we cannot let our guard down in any of the matches. We have to treat each match as a Final and give our everything each time we are on the field."

Reflecting on recent successes, Sukhjeet Singh stated that after winning the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, the morale is high among the players. He hopes that the team can carry this performance into the Asian Games as well.

Before the Asian Champions Trophy, the side also featured in the 4 Nations Tournament in Terrassa against teams like the Netherlands, England, and Spain. For this reason, the forward thinks that it will certainly help them.

Sukhjeet Singh credits his father for his success

In a heartwarming tribute, Sukhjeet credits his dad, Ajit Singh, a retired hockey player for Punjab Police, as his pillar of potency and inspiration. Remembering his earlier days, he said:

“I remember I was only five or six years old when my father gave me the hockey stick. My father struggled a lot when he was playing and he didn’t want me to face any issues which he faced. He always believed in me and kept on motivating me. He used to take me to the ground for my training after his shift used to get over."

Sukhjeet Singh's expedition has been one of strength and perseverance. Despite an initial lapse due to a back injury in 2018, he made a victorious return in 2021, debuting for the Senior National side during the 2021-2022 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

With 43 international caps and 13 goals under his tally, Sukhjeet Singh is poised to script a terrific chapter in Indian hockey at the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou/