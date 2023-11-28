Punjab beat defending champions Haryana in a shootout to win the 13th Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship

Hockey Punjab squared off against Hockey Haryana in the summit clash of the Men's Senior National Hockey Championship 2023 on Tuesday, November 28. The match took place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Harjeet Singh opened the scoring for Punjab in the 13th minute. However, Haryana's Sanjay converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute to have the scores leveled at half-time.

Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh subsequently converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minute to help his side gain the lead. Rajant (50') found the back of the net for defending champions Haryana to reduce the deficit.

With the score 2-2 at full time, the match headed to a shootout.

Both teams scored in three out of their five chances to make the game an intense one. They were at their best, scoring off their next five chances each as well.

The game went into the 11th shootout, with the scoreboard reading 8-8. Joginder Singh and Harmanpreet Singh missed for Haryana and Punjab, respectively.

Sanjay also failed to convert the shootout for the defending champions. However, Simranjeet Singh managed to put one into the net and hand Punjab a 9-8 win in a shootout.

Hosts Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka to win third place award at the Men's Senior National Hockey Championship 2023

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu hosted Hockey Karnataka in the third-place match of the Men's Senior National Hockey Championship 2023.

BP Somanna converted a penalty corner in the fourth minute to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead in the game.

Karnataka captain Sheshe Gowda scored off a penalty corner in the 12th minute to level the scores. They extended their lead by two goals, courtesy of Harish Mutagar (34') and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (38').

Tamil Nadu managed to get back into the game, with Sundarapandi scoring a goal in the 40th minute.

Indian player Karthi Selvam converted a penalty corner in the 52nd minute to level the scores at 3-3. The game headed into a shootout as the scores were leveled at full-time.

The hosts then won the match 5-3 in the shootout to bag the third place award, while Karnataka failed to get a podium finish.