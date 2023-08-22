The seventh edition of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament will be hosted by India from October 27 to November 5 later this year in Ranchi.

Following the success of the men’s Asian champions trophy in Chennai earlier this month, India will host the biennial event in women’s competition, a joint venture between Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand.

Unlike the four-team event in the previous edition in 2021 in South Korea, there will be six teams participating for the very first time in the tournament’s history. Apart from hosts India, three-time champions South Korea, holders Japan, Malaysia, China, and Thailand will compete for the coveted trophy.

Ranchi hosted numerous matches in the Hockey India League (HIL) from 2012 to 2015. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium was the home ground of local franchise, Ranchi Rays. The stadium has a floodlight facility for both day and night matches. The astroturf was imported from Germany.

“It is an honour and great privilege for us to welcome the best women’s hockey teams in Asia to come and participate at the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 which is being hosted in India for the very first time,” Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a statement.

“Over the past decade, hockey in Jharkhand has risen to great heights with several players from this state playing for India in both junior and senior teams. We have also produced several Olympians in the sport over the years. I believe the 7th edition of the tournament in Ranchi will inspire and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport,” he added.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed his gratitude towards the Jharkhand government for their constant back for the sport’s growth in the state. He said:

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren on behalf of Hockey India for his unwavering support towards the development and promotion of hockey in Jharkhand.”

What is India’s record in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy?

India has been a regular participant at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy barring the last edition in 2021, where they had to withdraw from the continental championship after one of the players tested positive for COVID-19.

India won the 2016 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy after pipping China 2-1 in the final in Singapore. They have finished as runners-up twice — in 2013 and 2018. India finished third in the inaugural edition in 2010 and fourth in the championship in 2011.

The India women’s hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 in the final to win the three-nation Torneo del Centenario 2023, which marked the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation’s International tournament.