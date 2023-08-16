Rani Rampal conducts hockey camp for young players in Odisha

Former Indian captain Rani Rampal is conducting a special camp for the upcoming women's hockey players at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The camp, which is being organized by the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department in association with Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Hockey Association of Odisha, is being held from August 14 to 19.

The six-day camp will feature as many as 25 young women from Sports Hostel Panposh, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, SAI STC Sundargarh and SAI NCOE Bhopal. The aim of this camp is to sharpen the skills of young and upcoming women athletes.

Talking about the camp, Rani Rampal said that the core focus of the camp would be on the technical, physical and mental aspects of the game. She also appreciated the opportunity, which helps her to share her knowledge with youngsters. Rampal also added that the current sports ecosystem in Odisha has been excellent with several initiatives in the past few years.

"The hockey program in Odisha is very extensive with a great focus on sports science, nutrition and psychology," said Rani Rampal. "It is a chance for me to share my knowledge, skills and experience with these players in Odisha. During the camp, my main focus will be on the technical, physical and mental aspects of the game and intense training sessions. I am looking forward to my time here,” Rani Rampal said.

Rani Rampal is not a part of the Asian Games probables

Former Indian Captain Rani Rampal, who led a young Indian team to a fourth-place finish in Tokyo Olympics, is not a part of the Asian Games 2023 probables.

The 34-member national coaching camp went underway earlier this week and will conclude on September 18. The final squad for the Asian Games 2023 will be selected based on the national coaching camp.

After the camp was announced, Rani asked for an explanation from the national head coach Janneke Schopman for her omission. The former skipper mentioned that she was being ignored despite performing well lately.

India will begin their Asian Games hockey campaign on September 27 and is placed in Pool A alongside Korea, Malaysia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.