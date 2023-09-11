"Receiving India jersey from my mother in front of all my teammates was very special" - Sonika opens up ahead of Asian Games 2023 

Two weeks back, a memorable chapter unfurled in Sonika's journey as a field hockey player. Hockey India hosted a grand adieu event called Sunehra Safar for their talented athlete in Bengaluru.

Little did the 26-year-old know that this occasion would become a landmark on her route to the Hangzhou Asian Games, all set to take place from September 23. In front of a charmed audience that consisted of her teammates, she was given her official India jersey by none other than her mum. It was such a touching moment that it made Sonika tear up.

"Receiving the jersey on that stage brought back all the memories of my struggles and challenges. My mother has been an integral part of this journey, always supporting me through every crucial moment. Receiving India jersey from my mother in front of all my teammates was very special" she later emotionally spoke to Hockey India.

Sonika reveals the tough phase of her life ahead of the Asian Games 2023

Hailing from Hisar, Haryana, Sonika made her senior team debut in 2016 at the Hawke's Bay Cup in New Zealand. She attained the heights with a gold medal at the Women's Asia Cup in 2017 and took part in the esteemed Ready Steady Tokyo event in 2019.

Nevertheless, her career saw a sudden roadblock in 2020 due to personal toils, and she had to step away from the national camp to strive for help for her mental well-being.

The player reflected on that challenging period while talking to Hockey India:

"The Covid lockdown was a tough phase for me, but I'm grateful to Hockey India and my teammates for recognizing my struggles early and providing the necessary support."

Making a triumphant comeback in 2021/22 during the FIH Hockey Pro League, Sonika has been on a meteoric rise. Her contributions played an important role in India's historic bronze medal win at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the title conquest at the FIH Nations Cup 2022.

Now, with the Hangzhou Asian Games coming up, Sonika's excitement has no bounds.

"I'm eager to play in my first Asian Games. The hard work has been relentless, and with our recent successes like the Commonwealth Games, the team is brimming with confidence. After the Sunehra Safar event, our motivation is at an all-time high. Our sole focus is on winning the gold and shining at the Paris Olympics 2024," she declared.

India's campaign begins on September 27. In Pool A, they face challenging opponents like Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore.