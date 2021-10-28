Revival of hockey in Madhya Pradesh on the right track

Hockey in Madhya Pradesh, once a powerhouse, is all set for a revival. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy won the Sub-Junior Academy Hockey National Championships. They did an encore a fortnight later - winning the Junior National Academy Championships.

The wins have managed to put the sheen back on Madhya Pradesh hockey. Once known for producing many Olympians from various clubs, hockey in the state's capital has seen a decline in the last four decades or so.

Blame it on the administration or Bhopal's inability to keep up with new trends in hockey as the state and its capital got left behind at the end of the day. As hockey in the country saw greener pastures in astro-turfs, leagues and new powerhouses, Madhya Pradesh lost its sheen in hockey.

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken baby steps in an attempt to revive hockey in the state. A hockey academy was opened for both men and women along with setting up astro-turfs and a good grassroots program. They also set up infrastructure and coaching support.

However, there seems to be a light visible in the tunnel for Madhya Pradesh Hockey and for the sport in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh sports minister Yashodara Scindia is showing a keen interest in reviving hockey in the state capital and sources in the Madhya Pradesh Hockey administration feel that the time is ripe for the sport in the state to get back to its old glory. A source in the hockey administration said:

"We have successfully concluded both the Sub-Junior and Junior National Hockey Championships, in these testing times. Every aspect of organizing was taken care of and we believe we are now in good stead to hold bigger tournaments. It is also due to the support of the officials from Hockey India and the state government."

Hockey infrastructure, stadium prepped up

Madhya Pradesh's back-to-back titles last month and the renovation of the Aishbagh Stadium hold administrators in good stead for hosting future tournaments.

"We would love to host the Senior National Championships. We now have good infrastructure and, more importantly, a good organizing committee with a proven track record of hosting tournaments. It is good that the sports ministry also wants flagship tournaments to be conducted here in Bhopal. The same has also been conveyed to Hockey India officials when they had come to Bhopal for the tournaments."

With the Senior Nationals scheduled to take place in March and April next year, the host association has also got time to stage a successful tournament. It might pave the way for the revival of hockey in the state capital.

Edited by Diptanil Roy