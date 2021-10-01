RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy to participate in Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy is all set to participate in the inaugural edition of the Hockey Sub-Junior Men's Academy National Championships 2021. It is scheduled for October 4-13 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The 18-member squad has been drawn in Pool D alongside Citizen Hockey XI and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy.

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy will play Citizen Hockey XI on October 4. Their second match is slated for October 8. Both matches will be played at 3:30 pm.

The tournament will feature 24 teams from across India, divided into eight pools. The top teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will take place on October 10, followed by the semifinals on October 12 and the final on October 13.

Ahead of the start of the competition, Rajinder Singh, Assistant Technical Director of RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy, said:

“We are delighted to participate in the first edition of this tournament. Tournaments such as these play a crucial role in every player’s journey, and more so now, given that the pandemic has restricted opportunities for exposure and competition. We wish our team the very best and eagerly look forward to the tournament.”

The tournament will be a good opportunity for Hockey India to scout players for future prospects. Some of these players might also be the next potential SV Sunil, Birendra Lakra or Rupinderpal Singh.

The troika announced their retirement from the sport post winning an Olympic bronze after a 41-year wait.

Meanwhile, India will host the Junior World Championships in November this year in Bhuvneshwar, Odisha.

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy squad:

Ekampreet Singh, Himanshu Bansal, Joban Singh, Japnit Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lovenoor Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Harmanjit Singh (Captain), Gursewak Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Amardeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Prince, Harpreet Singh, Suraj, Sachin Kainth, Harmanjot Singh, Amrinder Singh

