Rupinder Pal Singh lauds Hockey India for planned centralized coaching program

Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has applauded Hockey India's efforts to plan a scientific and centralized coaching program for the Indian men's hockey team. Singh pointed out that the team's performance had greatly improved during the last few years because of Hockey India's plan.

In an interview with PTI on Saturday, Rupinder Pal Singh mentioned that very few teams had a coaching program like the one that Hockey India has laid down. He emphasized that the core group of players stayed together throughout the season, which helped them gel with each other.

Hockey India hosting back-to-back events in India has also been a contributing factor to our performance: Rupinder Pal Singh

#ThrowbackThursday : My favourite times... wearing the Indian colours and playing hockey.



What do you miss doing the most? pic.twitter.com/W1YYLrNAvq — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) July 23, 2020

Talking about the significance of Hockey India's centralized coaching program, Rupinder Pal Singh said:

"We are one of the few teams in the world to have a centralized coaching program where all the players from the core group get to live together, practice together and play competitive matches through the year. This helps develop a consistent playing style, and we are lucky to have a program like this through the year."

The 2014 Asian Games gold medalist also highlighted that this year had been different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said that the program had helped the side climb up the world rankings.

Lastly, he spoke about the feeling and pressure of playing hockey matches in front of the home fans.

"I feel Hockey India hosting back-to-back events in India has also been a contributing factor to our performance. Playing in front of home crowd is not just an incredible feeling but there's also a lot of pressure to perform. This exposure obviously helps us face greater challenges when we play abroad," Rupinder Pal Singh said.

Happy Independence Day!

Nothing gives me more pride than holding this tricolour. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/KfspAuBaP3 — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) August 15, 2020

He signed off by saying that playing in India had helped the team gain more fanswho subsequently traveled overseas to support the side.