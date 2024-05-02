Salima Tete to lead 24-member women's hockey team in European leg of FIH Pro League 2023-24

Hockey India announced a 24-member women's hockey squad for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24, on Thursday (May 2). The European leg of the competition will include the Belgium leg from May 22 to 26 and the England leg from June 1 to 9.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will play a couple of matches each against Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Great Britain, and Germany in both legs. They are currently placed sixth in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Points Table with eight points from as many encounters.

The Women in Blue will be led by newly appointed captain Salima Tete, who'll be replacing goalkeeper Savita as the skipper of the side.

Speaking on the team selection and on being appointed as the captain, Tete was quoted as saying by Hockey India:

“I am happy that I have been appointed to lead the team. It is a big responsibility and I am looking forward to this new role. We have a strong squad and it’s a mix of experienced and young players.”

Salima Tete is also confident of doing well in the European leg of the FIH pro League 2023-24. She said:

“In the upcoming Belgium and England legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024, we look to put our strong foot forward. We have been training rigorously in the camp. We have worked on areas where we needed to improve. I am sure that we will put up good performances and get the results we desire.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Navneet Kaur has been appointed as Salima's deputy for the upcoming competition. The experienced campaigner is also confident of the team putting up a good show in Europe.

“It feels surreal to be named as the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. I am quite excited to get on with this team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, where we will play quality teams. We have a good team and we are confident that we will do well in the Europe leg of the Pro League," she was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

"I am also looking to work on my game and improve. We had a camp in SAI, Bengaluru where we underwent high-intensity training and I am looking forward to the upcoming games,” Navneet added.

Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the European leg of FIH Pro League 2023-24

Goalkeepers: Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Salima Tete (C), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (VC), Neha, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, and Lalremsiami.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, and Deepika Soreng.