Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 2

Hockey Madhya Pradesh are placed atop Pool A with a couple of wins from both matches they've played thus far in the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024. They have six points and a goal difference of 14.

Hockey Bihar and Chhattisgarh Hockey are second and third, respectively, with zero points each. Both teams lost their only match against Hockey Madhya Pradesh to crash out of the competition.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2 2 0 0 15 1 14 6 2 Hockey Bihar 1 0 0 1 1 7 -6 0 3 Chhattisgarh Hockey 1 0 0 1 0 8 -8 0

In Pool B, Hockey Maharashtra have secured a place in the quarter-finals, having won both matches they've played. They have six points from a couple of games, having defeated Delhi Hockey and Kerala Hockey. The hosts have a goal difference of 13.

Meanwhile, Delhi Hockey and Kerala Hockey are placed second and third with a goal difference of -3 and -10, respectively. Both teams are yet to open their account and will face each other in a dead-rubber contest on Saturday, March 16.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Maharashtra 2 2 0 0 13 0 13 6 2 Delhi Hockey 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 3 Kerala Hockey 1 0 0 1 0 10 -10 0

Hockey Jharkhand are atop the Pool C points table with four points from two games, including one win and a draw. They drew against Uttar Pradesh Hockey and registered a win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey are second in the standings with one point and a goal difference of zero. They need to defeat Hockey Andhra Pradesh on Saturday by 13 goals or more to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Pool C Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Jharkhand 2 1 1 0 15 2 13 4 2 Uttar Pradesh Hockey 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3 Hockey Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 1 0 13 -13 0

Manipur Hockey and Hockey Karnataka are first and second, respectively, with three points each. The Northeastern state has a goal difference of 12, while the South Indian state has a goal difference of six.

Hockey Uttarakhand, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey are third and fourth with a goal difference of -6 and -12, respectively.

Pool G Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Manipur Hockey 1 1 0 0 12 0 12 3 2 Hockey Karnataka 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 3 Hockey Uttarakhand 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0 4 Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 1 0 0 1 0 12 -12 0

Hockey Bengal are placed atop Pool H standings with six points from a couple of games, having won both games. They also have a goal difference of 30 thus far in the competition.

Telangana Hockey and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu are second and third, respectively, with three points each. They have a goal difference of 11 and -1, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hockey Gujarat are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two losses and a goal difference of -40.

Pool H Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Bengal 2 2 0 0 30 0 30 6 2 Telangana Hockey 2 1 0 1 13 2 11 3 3 Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 0 4 Hockey Gujarat 2 0 0 2 0 40 -40 0

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 2 Results (March 14)

Pool B - Delhi Hockey lost to Hockey Maharashtra 0-3

Pool G - Hockey Manipur beat Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 12-0

Pool H - Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu lost to Hockey Bengal 2-0

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat lost to Hockey Telangana 0-12

Pool C - Hockey Uttar Pradesh drew with Hockey Jharkhand 2-2

Pool A - Bihar Hockey list to Hockey Madhya Pradesh 1-7