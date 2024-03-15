Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

By Farzan Mohamed
Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table

Hockey Haryana occupy the top spot in the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table following a 15-0 victory over Assam Hockey on Friday, March 15.

They have three points, having won the match they've played thus far in the competition. Meanwhile, Assam Hockey are last in the standings with a goal difference of -15.

Le Puducherry Hockey are second in the standings and are yet to play a match in the 14th edition of the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship. They will play their first match of the season on Sunday, March 17.

Pool D Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Hockey Haryana1100150153
2Le Puducherry Hockey00000000
3Assam Hockey1001015-150

The Hockey Association of Odisha are atop the Pool E standings with a win over Goans Hockey. They have three points and a goal difference of eight, having won the match by a 9-1 margin.

Hockey Chandigarh are second in the standings and are yet to play a match. Meanwhile, Goans Hockey are third in the points table with one loss and a goal difference of -8.

Pool E Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Hockey Association of Odisha11009183
2Hockey Chandigarh00000000
3Goans Hockey100119-80

Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Punjab are first and second, respectively, with three points each. They have a goal difference of 10 and nine, respectively, thus far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hockey Rajasthan and Hockey Himachal are third and fourth in Pool F with a goal difference of -9, and -10, respectively. Punjab defeated Rajasthan 10-2, while Mizoram beat Himachal 10-0.

Pool F Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Hockey Mizoram1100100103
2Hockey Punjab110011293
3Hockey Rajasthan1001211-90
4Hockey Himachal1001010-100

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 3 Results (March 15)

Here are the results from Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool D - Hockey Haryana beat Assam Hockey 15-0

Pool E - Hockey Association of Odisha beat Goans Hockey 9-1

Pool F - Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Rajasthan 11-2

Pool F - Hockey Himachal beat Hockey Mizoram 10-0

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
