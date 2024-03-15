Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

Hockey Haryana occupy the top spot in the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table following a 15-0 victory over Assam Hockey on Friday, March 15.

They have three points, having won the match they've played thus far in the competition. Meanwhile, Assam Hockey are last in the standings with a goal difference of -15.

Le Puducherry Hockey are second in the standings and are yet to play a match in the 14th edition of the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship. They will play their first match of the season on Sunday, March 17.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Haryana 1 1 0 0 15 0 15 3 2 Le Puducherry Hockey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Assam Hockey 1 0 0 1 0 15 -15 0

The Hockey Association of Odisha are atop the Pool E standings with a win over Goans Hockey. They have three points and a goal difference of eight, having won the match by a 9-1 margin.

Hockey Chandigarh are second in the standings and are yet to play a match. Meanwhile, Goans Hockey are third in the points table with one loss and a goal difference of -8.

Pool E Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Association of Odisha 1 1 0 0 9 1 8 3 2 Hockey Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Goans Hockey 1 0 0 1 1 9 -8 0

Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Punjab are first and second, respectively, with three points each. They have a goal difference of 10 and nine, respectively, thus far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hockey Rajasthan and Hockey Himachal are third and fourth in Pool F with a goal difference of -9, and -10, respectively. Punjab defeated Rajasthan 10-2, while Mizoram beat Himachal 10-0.

Pool F Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Mizoram 1 1 0 0 10 0 10 3 2 Hockey Punjab 1 1 0 0 11 2 9 3 3 Hockey Rajasthan 1 0 0 1 2 11 -9 0 4 Hockey Himachal 1 0 0 1 0 10 -10 0

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 3 Results (March 15)

Here are the results from Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool D - Hockey Haryana beat Assam Hockey 15-0

Pool E - Hockey Association of Odisha beat Goans Hockey 9-1

Pool F - Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Rajasthan 11-2

Pool F - Hockey Himachal beat Hockey Mizoram 10-0