Sjoerd Marijne steps down as Indian women’s hockey team coach, Janneke Schopman set to be chief coach

Indian women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne revealed that India’s Tokyo Olympics 2021 bronze match against Great Britain was his last assignment. The Indian women’s hockey team’s analytical coach Janneke Schopman will be the team’s new chief coach.

During a virtual interaction, Sjoerd Marijne said the decision to call it quits was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Marijne has been unable visit his home, the Netherlands, for more than one year now. Sjoerd Marijne explained:

“I don't have any plans because this was my last match with Indian women. It's upto Janneke (Schopman) now. I will miss the girls but I miss my family more. My family is No 1. I want to be with my son, daughter and wife after being away for three and a half years. This is a beautiful way to end this journey.”

Sjoerd Marijne leaves a legacy

Sjoerd Marijne first started coaching the Indian women’s team in 2017 but was soon appointed as the coach of the men's team. However, in 2018, he returned to coaching the women's team after Graham Reid was appointed the coach of the Indian men’s hockey team.

Both Sjoerd Marijne and Janneke Schopman were offered a contract extension by the Sports Authority of India. However, the head coach declined the extension.

Sjoerd Marijne feels Janneke Schopman is the right person for the job as she has been with the team for a very long time and knows their system and structure.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Sjoerd Marijne said India will be dishing out a different style of hockey and teams had to gear up for a new-look Indian game plan. He had told Sportskeeda:

"We have a few surprising players. Not a lot of teams have seen us play in the past five or six months, so I hope you will recognise the surprises after the matches we have played. We have some speed, we have some skills and I have a lot of confidence in the girls."

