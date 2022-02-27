Spain beat India 4-3 in second FIH Pro League match

A resilient Spain beat India 4-3 in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Both India and Spain have won one match each in the Pro League double-header. In the first match on Saturday, the hosts got the better of Spain 2-1.

Spain started the first quarter in dominating fashion. Begona Garcia in particular seemed to be everywhere and her energetic running was rewarded with a goal in the fourth minute of the game.

Spain were in the ascendency and the home team seemed to be overwhelmed by the pace of the Spaniards' game. That changed in the 10th minute when debutant Sangita Kumari showed her strength and ability to find the goal as she beat two defenders and then shot with precision to bring the scores level.

For an athlete in her first senior match, Sangita showed some cool-headed skill.

The Garcia show continued as the quarter counted down. A clever ball into the circle by Georgina Oliva, who celebrated her 250th cap, found an opponent's foot to win a penalty corner. Following the initial shot, it was Maialen Garcia who deflected a penalty corner shot into the goal to restore the Spanish lead.

Salima Tete impresses

Salima Tete answered Janneke Schopman’s request for speedier play. The forward brought the scores level as she burst forwards into the Spain circle and unleashed a reverse stick shot that proved unstoppable.

Just two minutes later, in the 24th minute, Belen Iglesias used tremendous skill and vision to lob the ball over Savita’s head, into the goal.

Spain had the chance to extend their lead in the third quarter when a push on Maria Lopez in the opponent's defensive circle led to a penalty stroke to Spain. Savita came to her team’s rescue as she saved the resulting shot from Laura Barrios.

India, Spain play a high-tempo quarter

The fourth quarter was much of the same. High tempo passing and incredible skill levels were on display from both teams, but the next blood was the home team's.

A melee in the Spanish circle saw the ball bounce loose. Namita Toppo stretched her arm out and somehow managed to pick the ball from the air and fire it through a clustered defense to score her team’s third goal.

Just when it looked as if the match was going to shoot-out, up stepped one of the more experienced of Spain – Xantal Gine – to fire home the penalty corner that gave Spain their first win of the Pro League.

The result means India are in third position in the league table, behind Argentina and the Netherlands. Spain, with a win and a draw, are in fifth place, just behind Belgium.

