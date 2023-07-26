The Indian men's hockey team lost their first match to Spain on the opening day of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023. In order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation, Spain is conducting an international tournament with India, Netherlands and England.

In the second match of the day, India battled Spain and lost by a margin of 1-2. The hosts produced an attacking display right from the start, and they took an early lead, in the 11th minute of the match, courtesy of Pau Cunill. India tried their best to breach the hosts' defence but failed. Spain held the lead during the first half of the match.

In the 33rd minute, Joaquin Menini extended Spain's lead to make it 2-0. Later in the 59th minute of the game, Harmanpreet Singh scored for India to reduce the deficit and make it 1-2. However, the team could not find the equaliser, as Spain won their opening match.

England drew with the Netherlands in the 1st match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023

The first contest between England and the Netherlands ended in a 1-1 draw in the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023. Both teams had to fight hard right from the start and ended goalless in the first half. Netherlands' Jip Janssen scored the first goal in the 43rd minute. Sam Ward scored in the 58th minute to level the score.

Netherlands and India will face off in the third match of the tournament. Spain will meet England in the fourth match on Wednesday. India, who are at the bottom of the table, will be keen to open their account on Wednesday.

India Women's Hockey team will be playing their first match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament against England on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, England and Spain faced in the first women's match. England emerged victorious in the nail-biting contest. They defeated the hosts by 1-0, thanks to Tessa Howard's goal in the 59th minute.