Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Indian Women secure a draw against England

Indian Women came from behind to register a draw against England in their first match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament.

England began the attack right from the word go. They controlled the possession, and Holly Hunt made full use of it by scoring in the 11th minute of the match. After conceding the goal, India defended well to keep things tight during the first half.

In search of an equaliser, Indian women attacked more in the second quarter. England had to make more back passes and defend. The strategy paid off as they maintained the lead at the end of the first half.

Lalremsiami scored the equaliser for Indian Women

At the beginning of the third quarter, England earned their first penalty corner. However, they could not convert it into yet another goal.

After England missed to capitalize on the opportunity, India began to attack more. Their strategy turned fruitful as India earned a penalty corner. Lalremsiami made to convert the opportunity into a goal to make it 1-1.

India and England continued to fight hard in the final moments of the third quarter. However, they defended well to keep it 1-1.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



India staged impressive comeback to record 1-1 draw against England in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament.



#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/vS6tKEKGe4 @CMO_Odisha @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @rfe_hockey @sports_odisha It's all even in the end!India staged impressive comeback to record 1-1 draw against England in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament.

In the final quarter, India dominated the possession more. Their counter-attack strategy pushed England under pressure, but they managed to keep things tight. Despite earning multiple penalty corners, both teams failed to convert it into a goal as the match ended in a draw at 1-1.

Though Indian women would have preferred a victory in their first match, this was certainly a much-improved performance from the team. India came into this tournament after a forgettable week in Frankfurt, Germany. The team met China once and Germany twice, but the team ended on the wrong side of the result in all three matches.

This Spanish Hockey Federation Internation Tournament is also an excellent opportunity for the Indian team to provide a chance to everyone in the squad before the team head to the Asian Games 2023. As expected, India opted to play Jyoti Chhatri today. The young midfielder, who was a part of the Junior Asia Cup 2023 winning team, made her senior debut in today's match.

Indian women's hockey team will be in action against the hosts, Spain, on Thursday. The match will take place at 2:30 PM IST and the live streaming of the match is available in Watch Hockey.