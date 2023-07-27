Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Spain women vs England women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

Spain Women and England women will meet in the fourth match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament on Friday.

In a repeat of the opening match, England and Spain will face off once again. England emerged victorious in their previous meeting. In the nail-biting contest, both Spain and England found it difficult to get through the defence of each other. Despite multiple penalty corners, the scores remained 0-0 until the dying minutes of the match.

In the 59th minute, England's Tessa Howard scored the only goal of the match and helped the team to win against Spain in a thrilling contest. Hence, the home team will be eager to get back at the visiting side as they search for the first win.

Spain Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs Spain Women, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 28, 2023, Friday, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

Spain Women vs England Women Head to Head

England Women have dominated Spain Women for over a decade now. Since 2007, Spain and England have locked horns 10 times with England winning eight matches. Spain Women's only win came in 2022, when they defeated England by 2-0. One of their matches ended in a draw.

Matches played: 10

Spain Women- 1

England Women- 8

Draw- 1

(Since 2007)

Spain Women vs England Women Probable XI

Spain Women`

Beatriz Perez, Patricia Alvarez, Maria Lopez, Constanza Amundson, Lucia Jimenez, Clara Ycart, Marta Segu, Belen Iglesias, Jana Pascual, Xantal Gine, Alejandra Torres-Quevedo

England women

Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Sophie Hamilton, Maddie Hinch (goalkeeper), Hannah Martin, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Flora Peel, Izzy Petter, Ellie Rayer

Spain Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England Women have an excellent record against the host team Spain, especially, in the recent past. The home team needs something out of the box to defeat England to pick up their first win of the tournament. Interestingly, Spain is the only team to lose a match in the tournament, as India drew both their matches. Thus, to make it to the top of the table, Spain must defeat England on Friday. England are the favorites to win this game and they will depend on their in-form players like Tess Howard and Holly Hunt to grab another win.

Match Prediction: England to win this match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Spain Women vs England Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey