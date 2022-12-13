Special camp to polish skills ahead of the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bengaluru

Hosts India would aim to end their over-four-decade drought by standing on the podium at the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup beginning January 13 in Odisha.

In their quest to excel in Odisha’s edition of the World Cup, Hockey India will rope Netherlands double Olympic champion Bram Lomans to work with the drag flickers. While goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Pol, who was in Bengaluru in 2019, has also been invited to share his expertise with the players.

India last won the World Cup in hockey in 1975 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to win the trophy.

The event, featuring 16 top global teams, will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. With Odisha’s World Cup four weeks away, will the 15-day specialize camp improve the overall drag-flicker and the goalkeeper's outlook is a debatable issue.

Chief men’s hockey coach Graham Reid believes it will be a great opportunity to have a specialized camp ahead of the big event in January.

“It will certainly help provide the right tools and strategies for our drag-flickers and goalies ahead of the World Cup,” Reid said.

The special camp will begin on December 14 and will conclude on December 20. While the Indian team will leave December 27 for Rourkela, where they begin their World Cup campaign on January 13 against England.

The final two-week national camp at Bengaluru’s Sports Authority of India (SAI) center will be attended by 33 probables.

“The camp in Bengaluru is going to be an important camp for us. There are a few critical aspects of our game that need some improvement basis our assessment of the Australia Tour."

India recently lost their five-match series against Australia 1-4. The players were given a one-week break after returning from Adelaide.

Apart from the crore group Shilanand Lakra, Manjeet and Pawan Rajbhar, who are nursing an injury, will also remain in the national camp for their rehab.

Core Probable Group for the 2023 World Cup:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. PR Sreejesh

3. Suraj Karkera

4. Jarmanpreet Singh

5. Surender Kumar

6. Harmanpreet Singh

7. Varun Kumar

8. Amit Rohidas

9. Gurinder Singh

10. Jugraj Singh

11. Mandeep Mor

12. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

13. Sanjay

14.Yashdeep Siwach

15. Dipsan Tirkey

16. Manpreet Singh

17. Hardik Singh

18. Vivek Sagar Prasad

19. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

20. Shamsher Singh

21. Nilakanta Sharma

22. Rajkumar Pal

23. Sumit

24. Akashdeep Singh

25. Gurjant Singh

26. Mohd Raheel

27. Maninder Singh

28. S Karthi

29. Mandeep Singh

30. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

31. Abhishek

32. Dilpeet Singh

33. Sukhjeet Singh.

Poll : 0 votes