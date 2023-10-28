Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India notch up their first win in the tournament against hosts Malaysia

India's junior men's hockey team registered their first win in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 as they defeated the hosts Malaysia 3-1 on Saturday, October 28.

After playing a draw against Pakistan on Friday, it was a vital game for the defending champions as they needed a victory to stay in the race for the semifinals.

India responded in style as they notched up a 3-1 win to top the Pool B standings with four points after two matches. Pakistan also have four points in two matches but they are in second position as India have a better goal difference than the neighbours.

India started slowly but improved as the game progressed. They conceded an early goal to Malaysia in the 13th minute with Irfan Suhaimi converting a penalty corner for the hosts.

However, Aditya Arjun Lalage scored a brilliant field goal in the 28th minute to equalize the score and lift the spirits of the Indian side. Nine minutes later, Amandeep Lakra converted a penalty corner to give India the lead for the first time in the contest.

In the 54th minute, Rohit ended all hopes of a Malaysian comeback with a well-converted penalty corner. The defending champions won 3-1 in the end.

Pakistan beat New Zealand to register their first win

Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated New Zealand 3-2 to register their first win in the tournament. Arbaz Ahmad (7th minute), Ali Basharat (30th minute) and Muhammad Khan (47th minute) successfully converted penalty corners to score goals for Pakistan.

New Zealand tried to come back into the game with a field goal from Gus Nelson in the 58th minute, and Patrick Ward scored through a penalty corner in the 59th minute. However, the goals came too late and were not enough.

India will next lock horns with New Zealand on Monday (30th October) in their bid to seal the spot in the semifinals of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.