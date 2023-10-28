Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs Malaysia preview, prediction and live streaming details

India is all set to lock horns with Malaysia in their next game of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on Saturday. The game will begin at 6:05 PM IST.

India is placed in Pool B alongside the hosts Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand and the top two sides from the group will advance to the semifinals.

In their opening game, India played an exciting 3-3 draw against their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian lads displayed a lot of character in the game as they came back from behind two times to force a draw.

On the other hand, Malaysia lost their opening game to New Zealand 2-3. Malaysia also showed character in their loss as they came back from behind twice to equalize but New Zealand managed to hit the winner to secure the victory.

India vs Malaysia Match Details

Date & Time: August 28, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Venue: Johor, Malaysia

India vs Malaysia Squads

India

Mohith H S, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, Amandeep Lakra, Yogember Rawat, Vishnukant Singh, Sunit Lakra, Abdul Ahad, Uttam Singh, Arun Sahani, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Sathish B

Malaysia

Mohamad Rafaizul, Adam Ashraf, Eswaran George, Harizan Faris, Norizam Muhammad, Wan Muhammad Najmie, Ahmad Suhaimi Kamaruddin, Liau Alfarico, Muhammad Alief Adha, Misron Azmilmuizzuddin, Harris Osman, Mughni Kamal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Muhammad Danish Aiman, Muhammad Danish Afnan, Jeffrynus Andywalfian, Che Nur Aqilrullah, Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel, Shamsul Shamir, and Muhammad Danish Danial

India vs Malaysia Probable XI

India

Yogember Rawat, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Angad Bir Singh, Amandeep, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh, Mohit Shashikumar, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rohit, and Rajinder Singh

Malaysia

Rafaizul Mohamad, Muhammad Norizam, Muhammad Najmie Wan, Faris Harizan, Azmilmuizzuddin Mirson, Alfarico Liau, Irfan Suhaimi Shamie, Danish Aiman Muhammad, Aqilrullah Nur Che, Daniel Ikhmal Shafiq, and Andywalfian Jeffreynus

India vs Malaysia Prediction

Despite failing to win their opening game, the defending champions India showed their resilience and never-give-up attitude by saving the game in the final couple of minutes against Pakistan.

They will take a lot of confidence and positivity from the last game and will look to notch their first win in the tournament. At the same time, Malaysia played well in patches in the last game but it wasn't enough to win the game. India will feel confident enough to take the hosts down.

Prediction: India is expected to win this match.

India v Malaysia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Ashley Morrison Media on YouTube