Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand preview, predicted lineups, match prediction and live streaming details

India will square off against New Zealand in their third and final league game of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on Monday (30th October).

India had an underwhelming beginning to their campaign as they had to share spoils with Pakistan after playing a 3-3 draw in their opening game. However, they bounced back strongly by defeating Malaysia 3-1 in their second game.

On the other hand, New Zealand made a winning start to their campaign by defeating Malaysia 3-2 in their first game. However, they lost their next game 2-3 to Pakistan.

India need at least a draw here to secure their semifinal berth, while it is a must-win game for New Zealand if they want to advance to the last four.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Date & Time: August 30, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Venue: Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor

India vs New Zealand Squads

India

Mohith H S, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, Amandeep Lakra, Sunit Lakra, Abdul Ahad, Yogember Rawat, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh, Arun Sahani, Amandeep, Aditya Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Sathish B

New Zealand

Luke Aldred, Luke Holmes, Luke Elmes, Benji Culhane, Scott Cosslett, Aiden Fraser, Hayden Ganley, Sam Lints, Thomas Marchant, James Hickson, Josh Irwin, Ryan Parr, Daniel Torr, Matthew Wilson, Gus Nelson, Patrick Ward, Jordan Whittleston, and Aiden Bax

India vs New Zealand Probable XI

India

Yogember Rawat, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Angad Bir Singh, Amandeep, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh, Mohith Shashikumar, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rohit, and Rajinder Singh

New Zealand

Ryan Parr, Matthew Wilson, James Hickson, Aidan Fraser, Patrick Ward, Daniel Torr, Benjamin Culhane, Sam Lints, Luke Aldred, Luke Elmes, and Aiden Bax

India vs New Zealand Prediction

The way India came back from behind, twice in the tournament, to draw the game against Pakistan, it gave them a lot of self-belief. It was pretty evident from the game against Malaysia and they clinched quite a comprehensive victory. They have the momentum on their side which will work in their favour.

At the same time, New Zealand have looked vulnerable in both matches they have played. In their last game against Pakistan, New Zealand were outplayed for the majority of the game despite their attempt to come back during the final few minutes.

Prediction: India are expected to win this match.

India v New Zealand Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Ashley Morrison Media on YouTube