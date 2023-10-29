Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Malaysia, Match 6

India are placed atop the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 points table with four points from a couple of games.

A victory against Malaysia saw India move to the top with four points and a goal difference of four. Malaysia are at the bottom of the Group B points table with two losses from two games.

Pakistan and New Zealand are second and third in the Group B standings with three and four points, respectively. Pakistan have one win and a draw from a couple of games, while New Zealand have a win and a loss from as many games.

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 Points Table - Group A (Image Credits: FIH website)

In Group A, Germany are at the top of the table with three points with a goal difference of five. They are followed by Australia, who also have three points from a single game, and a goal difference of three.

Great Britain and South Africa are yet to open their account in the ongoing edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023. Both teams have lost their respective matches and are third and fourth, respectively.

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: Germany, Pakistan and India register victories on Day 2

In the opening encounter of the day, Germany beat South Africa 6-1 to start their campaign with a bang. Germany were leading 6-0 till the dying minutes of the game before Oliphant Caleb put one into the back of the net for the African side.

India took on Malaysia in the sixth game of the tournament in Johor. Malaysia were off to a good start as Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi converted a penalty corner in the 13th minute to give them a lead in the game.

However, Lalage Aditya Arjun equalled the score with a field goal in the 28th minute. Amandeep Lakra and Rohit converted a penalty corner each in the third and fourth quarter, respectively, to hand India a 3-1 victory against the hosts.

In another Group B encounter, Pakistan beat New Zealand 3-2. The former were leading the game 3-0 till the 57th minute with three penalty corner conversions.

New Zealand scored a couple of goals in the dying minutes of the game but that wasn't enough for them to steal points from their opponent.