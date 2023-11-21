Senior Indian midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur were named in Hockey India's 34-member group for the upcoming senior women's national coaching camp. The camp is scheduled to take place between November 22 and December 10 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Sushila and Gurjit were notable absentees from India's victorious campaign in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi earlier this month, with the former being rested after suffering a knee injury during the Asian Games 2023.

Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung, Navjot Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Reena Khokhar, Ajmina Kujur, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary, Rajani Etimarpu and Bansari Solanki were also added to India's national camp.

The camp will help the players prepare for the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, which starts on December 15. Apart from India, hosts Spain, Germany Belgium, and Ireland are the other participants for the one-week tournament.

"Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics" - Coach Janneke Schopman on national camp

After missing out on a gold medal in the Asian Games, India bounced back in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy by going seven games unbeaten in the continental event, including a 2-1 win over Asian Games gold medalist China.

As a result, the team regained its personal-best FIH ranking of sixth place. They are pooled in a group with Germany, USA, New Zealand, Japan, Italy, Chile and Czech Republic for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, which will take place from January 13 to 21 in Ranchi.

Emphasizing the importance of the national coaching camp, head coach Janneke Schopman said:

"The National Coaching Camp will allow us to regroup once again and work on the areas where we still need to and provide us with a roadmap to ensure we achieve our immediate goals."

“We have been in good form over the past couple of months, with the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy. But it is important for us to continue to maintain our momentum and ensure we remain in the right frame of mind going into important competitions next year.”

The Dutch-based coach added:

“Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics and to ensure a spot, we have to perform well at the Olympic Qualifiers. The five-nation tournament is a good chance for us to test ourselves against European teams and also plan our strategies and make modifications as and when needed."

India will have to ensure a finish in the top three in the eight-team qualifiers to book their spot in the Paris Olympics 2024.

India's 34-member group for National Camp

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Rajani Etimarpu, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Navjot Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.