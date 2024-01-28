"There's more of hockey left in you" - Fans shocked as Indian women's hockey team defender Deep Grace Ekka announces international retirement

The retirement of former Indian international player Deep Grace Ekka has come as a surprise to many Indian hockey fans.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings and also commented on Deep Grace Ekka's retirement post on Instagram. One of the fans wrote:

"This news is come as a shock for us hockey fans. Don't know the situation around this sudden announcement. Thank you for being such an important part of Women Indian hockey. You have helped it reach so high. We gonna miss seeing you live on the field."

Another fan wrote:

"This was a shock"

Many of the fans also mentioned that they felt that Deep Grace Ekka has more games left in her and they were looking forward to seeing her representing India in the upcoming competitions.

One of the fans tweeted:

"She had much more games in her. Bad management by Yanneke. She was the golden generation."

Another fan wrote:

"Unbelievable, I believe there's more of hockey left in you. We need more of you. I am feeling really sad after reading this. Still I respect your decision."

Another fan comment on her Instagram post read:

"Take a bow!! The rock of our defence over several hundred matches, and such an integral part of Team India! Thank you for your service. All the best for your future plans!"

Deep Grace Ekka announced her retirement in an Instagram post

Deep Grace Ekka hung her boots after representing the national side for 12 long years, representing the Indian team at the Rio Olympics 2016 and Tokyo Olympics 2022. The 29-year-old played an integral part in helping the Women in Blue qualify for the Rio Olympics 2016.

The Indian defender took to Instagram to announce her retirement at the age of 29. In her post, she wrote:

“It is with immense gratitude and humility that I officially announce my retirement from International Hockey today. The journey from 2011 to 2023 has been the highlight of my life, and I am deeply honoured to have represented India at the pinnacle of the sport.”

The Odisha-born player was also felicitated with the Arjuna Award in 2022. Deep Grace Ekka will continue to represent Railways in national tournaments for years to come.