"This is not correct" - Hockey India issues joint statement countering allegations of divisions and gender bias

Following a couple of high-profile resignations, Hockey India has come out with a joint statement highlighting the organization's objectives while also countering media reports of divisions and gender bias within its ranks.

An official letter signed by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and General Secretary Bhola Nath Singh underlines the fact that the federation has treated the teams and all players equally.

Janneke Schopman, who resigned as coach of the Indian women's side, had alleged that the women's team was not treated on par with the men. Close on the heels of Schopman's departure, long-serving CEO of Hockey India Elena Norman also resigned, prompting speculation that all was not well in the governing body.

"Recently there have been statements by outgoing officials published in the media, claiming that there are divisions within the organization. This is not correct. We remain united in working together, and as always in the best interest of the sport," the Hockey India statement read.

"The Federation has treated the teams and all players equally with equal benefits and training facilities, including cash awards and monetary recognition that is at par and is purely based on performance. We have built our ethos around equity and equal opportunities right from the grassroots levels across states as well as on a national level," the media advisory stated.

Hockey India was founded in 2009 after the tainted Indian Hockey Federation was suspended by the Indian Olympic Association.

Hockey India to 'rebuild women's team' while aiding men's team to stand on the podium again

The Indian men qualified for the Paris Games thanks to the gold at Hangzhou

As part of the same joint statement, Hockey India also promised to 'rebuild the women's team which failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics under the tutelage of Janneke Schopman.

Meanwhile, the men's team which ended its Olympic medal drought after a gap of 41 years in Tokyo 2021, will be aided in their quest for a repeat podium finish according to the statement dated February 28.

"We will continue in this pursuit of excellence and rebuild the Women’s team with a fresh approach to providing the right infrastructure and training to enhance their performance," the Hockey India declaration outlined.

"In addition to this, we are cognizant of this being an Olympic year and are dedicated to aide the National Men’s Team with the required support to stand on the podium yet again in the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris this year," the statement added.

The media communique also appealed to Indian hockey fans for their support and to 'back what is important'.

"We now seek the ongoing support of ardent hockey fans to continue to back what is important - the teams and the players like they have always done in this important year. And we look forward to keep our entire focus on the task at hand," the signed media advisory affirmed.

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will resume their FIH Pro League campaign in May before the men head to Paris even as the women's team awaits the appointment of a new chief coach.