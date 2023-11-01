"This is the very tournament that opened the doors for the national team for me" - Rani Rampal's 'special' connection with the National Games

Indian hockey player Rani Rampal has a connection with the National Games that goes well into the past. In 2007, the Haryanvi player broke records when she became the youngest player to play at the Guwahati National Games, aged 14.

Her performances there enabled her to break into the national squad with ease. She has since gone on to play over 250 matches for India and has scored 120 goals for the country throughout her distinguished career.

Now, Rani is juggling duties as the coach of India's U-17 women's team as well as a player for Haryana at the 37th National Games in Goa. This is her fourth appearance at the tournament.

With a goal from her side, Haryana made a thumping start to their campaign in the Paddem Sports Stadium with an 8-0 win over Tamil Nadu. Rani Rampal talked about her connection with the National Games and how it held a special place in her heart.

“National Games has a special place in my heart. I first took part in the National Games in 2007 and I was picked for the national camp based on my performance there. This is the very tournament that opened the doors for the national team for me,” Rani said.

Rani was grounded in her success and whilst representing the Indian team remained her proudest moment. She credited the success of her state as one of the primary reasons for her overall achievements on the national stage.

"It is always special to remember where it all started and represent your state at any platform and contribute to their success," Rani added.

"This Haryana team has made young talented players" - Rani Rampal hopeful of helping Haryana youngsters

Field Hockey at the National Games provides the opportunity for the respective states to add valuable medals to their overall tally.

Haryana currently stands in the third place overall in the table with 51 medals. Runaway leaders Maharashtra are bossing the tournament with a stupendous tally of 123 medals while defending champions Services Sports Control Board are in second place with 36 medals.

International players representing their state teams have long helped increase the value of the National Games. Just like Indian cricket players playing the Ranji Trophy, national players in the National Games will provide upcoming and young talent with the invaluable experience of learning from and mingling with them.

Rani, led her Haryana team to glory last year at the National Games in Gujarat. She also led the Indian team to a fourth spot at the Tokyo Olympics, agreeing with the same stance.

“When we were upcoming players, having a senior international player in the squad would give us added motivation. This Haryana team has made young talented players and if my presence can help them in any way to excel then that could be a better contribution from me to the cause of hockey," she said.

Rani was happy about Goa hosting the National Games and stated that it displayed the growing sports culture in the country. She hopes to see many state talents represent India in the future.