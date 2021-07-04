Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOC’s new decision might see “reserve player” Thomas Briels play his fourth Olympics 

Belgium announced their hockey squad for the Olympics last week. To everyone’s surprise, they left out 3-time Olympian and World Cup-winning captain Thomas Briels.

Experienced midfielder Félix Denayer has been declared the captain of Belgium, a team that has only three players below 100 caps.

Briels, with over 350 caps for the current world champions, was hoping for an automatic selection at his fourth Olympic Games but was snubbed from the chosen 16 at the last moment. When asked about the coach’s selection, the former Belgium skipper said:

“I am sure that the national coach did not sleep for a few nights. But he has to decide what is best for the team. In his head that is without me.”

Coach Shane McLeod had to make the tough decision to drop the 33-year-old forward as he felt it was the best for the team for the Olympics.

“We went looking for the strongest team possible for Tokyo. Inevitably someone had to drop out and that was Thomas Briels,” said McLeod.

McLeod had a strong feeling that Briels will get to play his fourth Olympics even though he is in the reserves.

'He's still in the reserves, so I have a feeling he will still appear in the tournament at some point. History shows that that can happen. Briels is a cool guy, he will seize the opportunity if that occurs,' said Shane in a press conference.

It would appear his prayers have been heard. The IOC has made a special decision that the “Alternate Athletes” or “Reserve Players” can be replaced in every match due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Does it mean that Briels will play his fourth Olympics?

Briels might get to play his fourth Olympics but it all depends on Shane McLeod. The coach will decide if he wants Briels to be in the playing 16. He is one of the most experienced players in the whole team and his presence on the ground might help the younger players.

'I've been his captain for 5 years. You hope to be there to help the team, especially after such a great period. I would have loved to do my part to give him gold for his farewell, but it will be without me to be." – Thomas Briels

Briels' dream of giving his coach gold at the Olympics is still alive, thanks to the decision by the IOC. Shane’s confidence in Briels and their bond from the last few years might play a factor in the former captain making the 16-man squad.

Someone has to miss out from the16 if Briels comes in. It remains to be seen who will be sacrificing his place for Briels. It can be fairly easily predicted that the HC Oranje-Rood player won’t come in the first match but instead as the tournament progresses. McLeod would love to bring in his old warhorse in the latter stages, where matches might get tricky and hence experience could come in handy.

Belgium, who recently dropped one place to World No. 2, will be one of the favorites at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Euros. For both Briels and McLeod,winning a gold in Tokyo would be the best farewell they can ever think of.

