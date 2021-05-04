Tokyo Olympics: Know Indian men's hockey team's opponents - New Zealand 

On July 24, India and New Zealand will face each other after almost two years at the Oi Hockey Stadium in the Tokyo Olympics. India versus New Zealand in the men’s hockey has never been viewed as one of the most high-profile encounters in history.

Yes, there may have been some really tight matches in the recent past, but the encounters didn’t gather much of the attention from fans as well as the experts. The last time India met New Zealand was in 2019 in two matches in Tokyo.

While India lost their first game 1-2, the Men in Blue came back strong with a thumping 5-0 win in the next. 2020 was a full mess with COVID-19 pandemic gripping all over the world.

.@StephenJenness' this goal in the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League was also one of the top goals of this season!



The #FIHProLeague restarts on 22nd September at Düsseldorf.@BlackSticks #PlayHockeyStayHealthy pic.twitter.com/MMcdlGddxN — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) September 7, 2020

India and New Zealand will have the company of Argentina, Australia, Spain and hosts Japan in Pool A. Sportskeeeda looks at New Zealand in the Know Your Opponents series.

New Zealand

History

New Zealand have never posed a threat to their opponents on the world stage. In their 12 Olympic appearances so far, the Black Sticks have won gold only once back in 1976. Incidentally, that is their only top four Olympics finish in history. Nor have they done any good in the World Cup. In the continental arena, New Zealand have never won a gold, finishing second in all the 11 editions.

However, the Tokyo Olympics can be a perfect chance for the World No.8 to present them in a new avatar on the world stage. With experienced players like Shea McAleese, captain Blair Tarrant and Steven Edwards in their ranks, the fans back home can expect something extraordinary from their stars at the Tokyo Olympics.

To prove: Hockey = Geometry.



Proof: You use a straight stick to hit a round ball into a rectangular goal post while being present in a semi-circle.



∴ LHS = RHS



Hence proved. 😎#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/yr9sFXBLlR — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 3, 2021

Qualification to the Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand could have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from the 2019 Oceania Cup had they won in at least two games against Australia. Although they drew one, the Tarrant-led side lost the other two which put them in front of South Korea in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

They didn’t disappoint this time. New Zealand survived a scare in the first game, winning 3-2, thanks to Simon Child’s goal in the end. The Black Sticks stamped their authority in the final game with a thumping 3-0 win in the second to book their 13th Olympic ticket enroute to the Tokyo Olympics.

Current form

In the ongoing FIH Pro League, New Zealand stand seventh in the nine-team table with just two wins from eight matches. While they have scored 15 goals, New Zealand have conceded 25. New Zealand’s only wins in the FIIH Pro League came against Spain (3-2) and Argentina (5-3).