Torneo del Centenario 2023 ended on a high note for the Indian men's hockey team as they emerged victorious against the Netherlands to complete in the third position. The Netherlands, the current FIH Pro Hockey League Champions, went down to India by 1-2.

Indian men had a defensive start to the game, as the Dutch dominated the initial half of the game. The Indian forwards did well to make the Dutch defence commit an error in the dying moments of the first quarter. India was awarded a penalty corner, which Harmanpreet Singh made full use of, to give India a lead of 1-0.

In the 20th minute, The Netherlands bounced back to produce an equaliser, courtesy of Thierry Brinkman. Despite being at 1-1, Indian men continued to attack. They controlled the proceedings but the Netherlands' defence was equally good as they ended the third quarter at 1-1.

In the 50th minute of the match, Dilpreet Singh scored for the Indian team. Dilpreet made use of the opportunity to strike the ball over the keeper to fetch the second goal. Indian men ended their campaign with a 2-1 win to secure third place and the bronze medal.

Spain men's team win the Torneo del Centenario 2023

In a thrilling final encounter, the Spain men's team emerged victorious against England in the penalty shootout. Earlier, Spain took the initial lead in the 28th minute of the game as Bruno Font scored the first goal.

The first half ended in favor of the Spain team as England could not find the equaliser in the first 40 minutes of the game. Zachary Wallace helped England to tie at 1-1 in the 44th minute.

Both teams defended well, and none conceded another goal to end the full-time at 1-1. The match then entered a penalty shoot-out. The match went Spain's way at 3-2. They finished the Torneo del Centenario at the top of the table.

Spain men's hockey team emerged as the champions of their home tournament, Torneo del Centenario 2023. Meanwhile, Spain women's hockey team ended as the runners-up to the unbeaten Indian women's hockey team.