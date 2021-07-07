Twin Olympic champion Keshav Datt passes away at 95

Two-time Olympic gold medalist hockey player Keshav Datt passed away on Wednesday due to age-related health issues. Datt was 95.

Keshav Datt, the former centre halfback, died around 12:30 am at his residence in Santoshpur, Kolkata. He was the last member of the golden generation of the Indian Hockey team.

Keshav Datt was part of India’s 1948 London Olympics team

Keshav Datt was part of India's golden era in hockey. He was a formidable halfback and was part of Independent India's historic feat in 1948, when they beat home team Great Britain 4-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium in London. Before the 1948 Olympics, Datt had toured East Africa under the leadership of the great hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand in 1947.

He won his second gold at the Helsinki Games in 1952.

Sports fraternity pays tribute to Keshav Datt

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam called the demise of Keshav Datt an “end of an era”.

"We are all very sadden to hear about the legendary halfback Keshav Datt's demise early this morning. He was the lone surviving member of the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games and today truly feels like the end of an era," said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam in a statement.

He added:

"We all grew up listening to incredible stories of their memorable outings for independent India at the Olympics and they went on to inspire generations of hockey players in the country. Hockey India mourns his demise and on behalf of the Federation I extend my deepest condolences to his family."

SAI mourns the passing away of Keshav Datt, a member of India’s 1948 and 1952 @Olympics gold medalist men’s hockey teams. His contribution to the great legacy of Indian hockey will be remembered forever.



Condolences to his family and the hockey fraternity. pic.twitter.com/lPW6aBMFWE — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 7, 2021

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, also paid her tribute.

"The world of hockey lost one of its true legends today. Saddened at the passing away of Keshav Datt. He was a double Olympic gold medal winner, 1948 and 1952. A champion of India and Bengal. Condolences to his family and friends," Banerjee tweeted.

Datt, born on 29 December 1925 in Lahore, Pakistan, was also part of the Indian team at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki. India beat the Netherlands 6-1 in the final to become the Olympic Champions for the fifth consecutive time.

Mohun Bagan family mourns the sad demise of one of the finest hockey players of India and Mohun Bagan Ratna Keshav Datt. Our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/D2roiBqjDA — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 7, 2021

Having moved to Calcutta in 1950, Datt also represented Mohun Bagan - the most famous Indian club of that time - in multiple sports.

