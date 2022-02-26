Varun Kumar makes 100th international appearance during FIH Pro League match against Spain

It was an important milestone for Indian defender Varun Kumar, as he has completed 100 international caps for India on Saturday. Varun achieved the feat during India's first match against Spain in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League.

The Indian men's hockey team is currently competing in the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. India will compete against Spain in a two-legged tie.

Varun, who hails from Jalandhar, made his senior international debut in 2017 and there has been no looking back ever since. He has been a part of several major achievements with the senior team.

Varun was part of the Indian team that won a gold medal at the 2017 Hero Asia Cup. He was also a part of the teams at the 2017 Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final, the 2018 FIH Men's Champions Trophy, and the 2018 Hero Asian Champions Trophy.

Speaking about the milestone, Varun said:

"It has been a great journey with the Indian team and every match in this 100-cap milestone has been a memorable experience for me. I look forward to working hard and continuing to be part of this fantastic team. I would like to thank my teammates for their constant support and guidance all these years."

Hockey India congratulates Varun Kumar

Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam heaped praise on Varun Kumar, who played a vital role in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, for completing 100 international matches. The HI president said:

"It is an important milestone in Varun's career and I congratulate the youngster for completing 100 international caps for India. He is one of those players who proves his worth every time he is given a chance and I wish him the very best. I hope he continues to work hard and contribute to the team's growth."

