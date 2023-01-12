India’s ace defender and skipper of the men’s national hockey team, Harmanpreet Singh, said that there is 'no pressure' to be the host nation for the FIH Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023. The men's tournament will be held between January 13-29.

On the eve of India’s opening match against Spain, the Indian skipper said the national team will play their normal game and stick to their game plan. A winning start will be a big advantage for each of the 16 teams in the fray for Hockey World Cup 2023.

“We will play with the same zeal as we played at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” the Indian skipper said during a press conference in Rourkela on Thursday. “We want to give our best to end the World Cup medal drought.”

India last won the World Cup title in 1975 in Malaysia. The men's hockey team also finished on the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021) after nearly four decades.

“There is no pressure of being a host nation. We will play according to our strategy and planning. Each player has a responsibility and is determined to deliver,” Indian skipper added.

In response to a question about “special preparation” to tackle the boisterous Rourkela crowd during the match against Spain, India’s chief coach Graham Reid said the national team is prepared to face off-the-field issues and did not do any special practice with the speakers.

“We have played in packed Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium during international hockey tournaments in the past. Meanwhile, the crowd is expected to double at the newly built hockey stadium in Rourkela, but we are ready,” Reid said during a media interaction on Thursday at Rourkela.

India will have to win some tough matches to qualify for the knockouts in Hockey World Cup 2023

While Argentina will face South Africa in the opening match of the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on Friday, Australia will take on France in the second match of the day. England and Wales will battle for a win in the third match on Friday.

India is clubbed with England, Spain, and Wales in Pool D. Based on the format of the tournament, table toppers in each of the four pools will automatically earn a place in the quarterfinals of Hockey World Cup 2023.

The second and third teams in each pool will move to the cross-over scheduled to start on January 22 in Bhubaneswar. Winners of the crossover matches will also qualify for the last eight stages of Hockey World Cup 2023. The quarterfinals will start on January 24. The final of the tournament will be played on January 29.

Also Read: Netherlands team lands in Odisha to chase a fourth FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup title

Poll : 0 votes