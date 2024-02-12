"We haven't decided on anything" - Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on the future of Janneke Schopman as women's team head coach

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has reacted to the future of women's team head coach Janneke Schopman following failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Indian women's team led by Savita Punia and coached by Schopman, missed three opportunities to book a spot in the Paris Olympics, scheduled in the July-August period.

India were also dubbed as favorites to win the Asian Games gold last year in Hangzhou, China, but lost in the semifinals and later settled for a bronze. The gold medallist in the continental tournament earned a direct entry to the Olympics.

India, ranked World No. 6 during the Olympic qualifiers in Ranchi, won two of the three games to reach the semifinals. The top three teams were guaranteed a spot in the showpiece event in the French capital, but back-to-back defeats against Germany (semifinals) and Japan (third place) crushed India's hopes.

Speaking to ESPN India on the sidelines of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar, Tirkey was asked about Schopman's fate as the Indian team coach.

"We haven't decided on anything. Now Pro League matches are happening and there are more matches in May. We'll see, we haven't decided yet," he replied.

"We are almost done with the talks about the window for Hockey India League" - Dilip Tirkey

The Hockey India League (HIL), which was held from 2013 to 2017 for five seasons, was dismissed in July 2017. In what was supposed to be a revolution for the sport in the country, the league couldn't project a sustainable business model.

In July 2023, Tirkey announced the revamp of the HIL either at the end of 2024 or early 2025. Reiterating the federation's plans to restart the league, the former Indian player said:

"We are almost done with the talks about the window for Hockey India League. We have already announced a commercial and marketing agency for the league. We are getting positive responses, which is really good for the future of Indian hockey."

According to ESPN India's report, Hockey India has chalked out December 2024 and January 2025 as two potential windows to end the seven-year hiatus of the HIL.