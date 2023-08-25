"We are very happy to have the tournament back" - B.M. Bopanna on MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament returning after four years

The MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament has returned to Chennai after four years with a total of 10 teams split across two groups of five teams each.

The Gold Cup was on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak and was last held in 2019. Upon the return of the tournament, the tournament's Organizing Secretary B.M. Bopanna spoke to The Sports Nexus:

"We are very excited to have the tournament back in Chennai. I think the Asian Champions Trophy is the right platform. It gave us free publicity for the game. So a lot of people came and watched hockey so it’ll continue that. We are very happy to have the tournament back."

The MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2023 commenced on August 24 and will conclude on September 3. The league stage matches will be held till August 31 followed by a day's break. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 2 (Saturday), while the summit clash will take place on September 3 (Sunday).

Pool A consists of the Indian Navy, Indian Railways, Indian Oil Corporation, Central Secretariat, and Hockey Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Army, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Punjab National Bank, and the Indian Airforce are pitted in Pool B of the competition.

When asked about the process of selecting the 10 teams for the Gold Cup, Bopanna told The Sports Nexus that the teams are chosen based on their performance over the last year or so:

"Unfortunately, we don’t have much data of the last 12 months because of not many tournaments. These days luckily we have teams calling us to say come we want to play. So we have a choice but we choose the best 10 teams based on the last 12-14 months."

Teams from all over India take part in one of India's oldest Hockey tournaments ever. Mr. B.M. Bopanna was all praise for the newly laid turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium after the friendly match.

"The good part is that this is the same turf that we’re going to play Paris Olympics next year. So for all the teams that’s good exposure to see how international hockey is being played," he told The Sports Nexus.

The MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament has seen some of its best players make it to the national team as well as the national camp in the past. However, over the last few editions of the event, we haven't seen so. Bopanna touched upon the same and concluded by saying:

"That’s because the international calendar is too cramped these days."

MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament Fixtures

Here is the full schedule of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2023:

Match No. DATE DAY POOL TIME TEAMS 23.08.2023 WED - 6.00 PM MCC V/s MERCARA DOWNS GOLF CLUB, COORG 1. 24.08.2023 THU B 4.15 PM HOCKEY UNIT OF TAMILNADU (HUT) V/s COMPTROLLER & AUDIT GENERAL OF INDIA 2. 24.08.2023 THU A 6.00 PM RSPB –INDIAN RAILWAYS V/s CENTRAL SECRETARIAT 3. 25.08.2023 FRI B 2.30 PM PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK (PNB) V/s COMPTROLLER & AUDIT GENERAL OF INDIA 4. 25.08.2023 FRI A 4.15 PM HOCKEY KARNATAKA V/s RSPB –INDIAN RAILWAYS 5. 25.08.2023 FRI B 6.00 PM INDIAN AIR FORCE V/s HOCKEY UNIT OF TAMILNADU (HUT) 6. 26.08.2023 SAT A 2.30 PM HOCKEY KARNATAKA V/s CENTRAL SECRETARIAT 7. 26.08.2023 SAT B 4.15 PM PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK (PNB) V/s INDIAN ARMY - RED 8. 26.08.2023 SAT A 6.00 PM INDIAN NAVY V/s INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD 9. 27.08.2023 SUN B 2.30 PM COMPTROLLER & AUDIT GENERAL OF INDIA V/s INDIAN AIR FORCE 10. 27.08.2023 SUN A 4.15 PM INDIAN NAVY V/s RSPB –INDIAN RAILWAYS 11. 27.08.2023 SUN B 6.00 PM HOCKEY UNIT OF TAMILNADU (HUT) V/s INDIAN ARMY - RED 12. 28.08.2023 MON A 4.15 PM HOCKEY KARNATAKA V/s INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD 13. 28.08.2023 MON B 6.00 PM INDIAN AIR FORCE V/s PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK (PNB) 14. 29.08.2023 TUE B 4.15 PM COMPTROLLER & AUDIT GENERAL OF INDIA V/s INDIAN ARMY - RED 15. 29.08.2023 TUE A 6.00 PM INDIAN NAVY V/s CENTRAL SECRETARIAT 16. 30.08.2023 WED B 2.30 PM PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK (PNB) V/s HOCKEY UNIT OF TAMILNADU (HUT) 17. 30.08.2023 WED A 4.15 PM INDIAN NAVY V/s HOCKEY KARNATAKA 18. 30.08.2023 WED A 6.00 PM INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD V/s RSPB –INDIAN RAILWAYS 19. 31.08.2023 THU B 2.30 PM INDIAN AIR FORCE V/s INDIAN ARMY - RED 20. 31.08.2023 THU A 4.15 PM CENTRAL SECRETARIAT V/s INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD 01.09.2023 FRI REST DAY 21. 02.09.2023 SAT 1st S.F WINNER POOL ‘A’ V/s RUNNER POOL ‘B’ 22. 02.09.2023 SAT 2nd S.F WINNER POOL ‘ B ‘ V/s RUNNER POOL ‘A’ 23. 03.09.2023 SUN FINALS WINNER MATCH 21 V/s WINNER MATCH 22