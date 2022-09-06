"We introspected our performances in Birmingham and started training with a fresh approach" - Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas

The 2022-23 edition of the men's FIH Pro League is all set to return on October 28. The Indian men's hockey team are currently undergoing a training camp in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 FIH Men's Pro League campaign.

The Indian men's hockey team had a mixed outing in the 2021-22 edition of the competition, where they attained a third-place finish.

Following a second-place finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defender Amit Rohidas shed light on the team's mindset.

Speaking about the preparations for the upcoming FIH Pro League campaign, Rohidas said:

"After coming back to camp, we introspected our performances at the Commonwealth Games and started the training with a fresh approach. From defending to finishing, along with our fitness, we are currently focusing on every aspect of the game."

In Birmingham, it was the same old story for the Indian team came as they came crashing down against Australia in the final and had to settle for a silver. The mighty Kookaburras defeated India 7-0 to win their seventh consecutive CWG title with an absolutely ruthless display.

Indian men's hockey team will next be in action at the 2022-23 FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team's fixtures in the 2022-23 FIH Pro League season are as follows:

India vs New Zealand

Date: October 28, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 4, 2022; Match 2

India vs Spain

Date: October 30, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 6, 2022; Match 2

In March of 2023, India will take on Germany and Australia on home turf. The German and Australian hockey teams will also face each other in India.

India vs Germany

Date: March 10, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 13, 2023; Match 2

India vs Australia

Date: March 12, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 15, 2023; Match 2

The Indian team will later depart for Europe to play their away matches in May of 2023. The Indian team's fixtures for the European leg are as follows:

India vs Belgium

Date: May 26, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 2, 2023; Match 2

India vs England

Date: May 27, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 3, 2023; Match 2

India vs Netherlands

Date: June 7, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 10, 2023; Match 2

India vs Argentina

Date: June 8, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 11, 2023; Match 2

