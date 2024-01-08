"We see more youngsters make it to the national team" - Nikkin Thimmaiah opens up on the importance of Hockey India League

Hockey India President Dilip Tikrey has confirmed that the federation is working on the revival of the Hockey India League. They are working on the return of the league after seven long years and look to stage the event after the Paris Olympics 2024.

They are looking to host the event either in December 2024 or January 2025 and aren't willing to delay further. Dilip Tikrey also confirmed to PTI that the league would feature eight teams in the men's competition and four teams in the women's event.

The Hockey India League was founded 11 years ago in 2013 and was last played in 2017. With the return of the league scheduled for later this year or early next year, it's expected to be bigger and better.

Sportskeeda caught up with a few players, who played in the previous editions of the competition, as they shared their experiences and thoughts on the return of the Hockey India League.

Nikkin Thimmaiah on the Hockey India League

Indian player Nikkin Thimmaiah made his Hockey India League debut during the 2015 edition of the competition. He represented Uttar Pradesh Wizards in his debut season and scored three goals from 12 games.

He scored a couple of goals in the league stage and scored his third goal against Delhi Waveriders during the 3rd place match. Uttar Pradesh Wizards lost the game 2-1, with Nikkin scoring the only goal for the UP-based club in the 18th minute.

Nikkin Thimmaiah had to undergo a should surgery in 2015, forcing him to miss the 2016 edition of the Hockey India League. However, the Indian forward returned to the league and represented Dabang Mumbai in the Hockey India League 2017.

Thimmaiah scored a couple of goals from 12 matches for the Mumbai-based club. He scored his first goal in the season opener against Ranchi Rays and found the back of the net a couple of games later against Jaypee Punjab Warriors.

Dabang Mumbai made it to the final of the Hockey India League 2017 but lost 1-4 to eventual champions Kalinga Lancers.

The 32-year-old heaped praise on the Hockey India League and the platform it has provided for youngsters to climb up the ranks.

Nikkin Thimmaiah: First thing, it's a brilliant idea from Hockey India. When I started watching the Premier Hockey League (PHL), that was the first league, and then the Hockey India League came. It's a platform for all youngsters to showcase their talent and come to the Indian probables or play for the country.

We get a lot of talent when we have tournaments like these and we see more youngsters make it to the national team. It's a good platform as the players get to share the dressing room with all the international players. We get to learn a lot from them and get to understand what Hockey is.

The Hockey India League is very important and I'm glad it's coming back.

Aiyappa MB on the Hockey India League

Aiyappa MB played a couple of seasons in the Hockey India League and has won the trophy in both editions of the tournament. He won the trophy with Ranchi Rays and Jaypee Punjab Warriors in two consecutive seasons.

Aiyappa made his debut with Ranchi Rays in the 2015 edition and played three matches for his side. Additionally, he made five appearances for the Jaypee Punjab Warriors in the next season.

Aiyappa was part of the winning team in both seasons he played. He considered himself lucky to be a part of the Hockey India League, having played the competition at the ages of 23 and 24. The player also spoke about the league not being conducted after 2017.

Aiyappa MB: We were really lucky to play in the Hockey India League. Some young players couldn't play in the tournament. Many young players made it to the big stage because of the Hockey India League.

In between there was not much motivation because there was nothing else to do. There is no league in the country. If there is a league, it's a pretty good opportunity for youngsters.

Sumit Toppo on the Hockey India League

Sumit Toppo played his only Hockey India League season with the Jaypee Punjab Warriors in 2015. He played five matches in his debut season at the very young age of 18 years.

Sumit Toppo: I played in the 2015 Hockey India League with the Jaypee Punjab Warriors and would like to thank Hockey India for this platform. It's a good league for the players as they get a chance to play and improve.